Sen. Shaheen says funding included in the infrastructure bill could support reconstruction of New Hampshire bridges, expansion of broadband internet and help to clean PFAS contamination.
The report said energy employers in New Hampshire are more optimistic than most about restoring those jobs in the coming year, but the efficiency sector is still concerned that an ongoing regulatory delay in the state could hold them back.
Reproductive health advocates joined Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) Friday to discuss new abortion restrictions passed a day earlier by Republicans in…
A continuación, lee las noticias del lunes 21 de junio.También puedes escuchar haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión para…
Seacoast tourism and business leaders want federal officials to approve more foreign visa workers and economic aid to support what they hope will be a…
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen spent Friday morning in Exeter meeting with members of the National Guard as well as medical providers administering COVID-19 vaccines…
Fewer people than usual attended Wednesday's inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris, due to COVID-19 and security concerns. New…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 13 de enero.Escucha haciendo click en el audio o léelas en esta publicación. Una nota: Lo escrito es…
U.S. House lawmakers have introduced one article of impeachment, charging that President Trump is guilty of “inciting an insurrection.” That vote may take…
U.S. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen spoke on NHPR's The Exchange this morning, before chaotic events unfolded at the nation's capitol.For Republican…