Some Medicaid recipients would pay premiums under Ayotte’s budget plan

Some people who get their health insurance through Medicaid would have to start paying monthly premiums under Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s proposed budget.

In her budget address last week , Ayotte said people enrolled in the safety-net insurance program would pay a “nominal” share of their health care costs. But details of that plan became clearer Friday afternoon, when state Medicaid officials presented to lawmakers in the House.

Currently, people enrolled in New Hampshire Medicaid don’t pay a monthly premium. Ayotte’s plan would change that for people over a certain income threshold.

Families with children covered by Medicaid would start paying up to 5% of their annual income in premiums if they make at least 255% of the federal poverty line. That would apply to those making around $68,000 for a family of three.

Adults in the state’s Medicaid expansion program, known as Granite Advantage, would also be on the hook if they earn more than the federal poverty line, which is around $15,000 for a single person.

For people below those income thresholds, pharmacy copays, currently at $1 to $2, would go up to $4.

A spokesperson for Ayotte said this was part of her efforts to assemble “a responsible, balanced budget for all of New Hampshire.”

“This budget brings Medicaid eligibility back in line with pre-pandemic levels and joins neighboring states in requiring nominal copays for those receiving these benefits,” Senior Adviser John Corbett said in an email.

But some Democrats on the House Finance Committee expressed concern that could put a financial strain on families, noting that a single parent with two children making around $68,000 could have to come up with an extra $283 a month.

“It’s a family’s car payment,” said Democratic Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, of Concord. “It’s a portion of their rent. It’s their child care expense.”

State Medicaid Director Henry Lipman said around 10% of families with children in Medicaid would have to pay the premium, and close to 20% of adults in Granite Advantage.

State officials estimate the premiums and higher copays combined would save the state a total of $27.8 million over the two-year budget cycle.

New Hampshire Medicaid covers about 185,000 people, including children, people with disabilities and low-income adults.