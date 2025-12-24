Officers who killed Manchester man had limited experience on the force

The New Hampshire Attorney General has completed interviews with three Manchester police officers who opened fire earlier this month, killing 24-year old Nickenley Turenne.

According to a statement issued late Tuesday, Officers Brandon Baliko, Andre Chan, and Devin Lambert responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Green Acres Elementary School before dawn on Dec. 6. Turenne initially tried to flee, before having what authorities described as an “encounter” with the officers.

There has been no indication from law enforcement that Turenne, who was Black, was armed.

Family and friends have called for the release of the officers’ body-worn camera footage from the incident.

“Transparency is not optional,” Tanisha Johnson, executive director of Black Lives Matter New Hampshire and Anthony Poore, president of NH Center for Justice and Equity, wrote in a joint op-ed. “It is a legal and moral obligation.”

The three officers involved in the incident have limited experience on the Manchester police force. Baliko and Chan were both formally sworn in Nov. 2024, according to social media posts by the department. Baliko previously served as a police officer in Colorado. Chan previously held positions in the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, and in a local sheriff’s office.

Lambert was sworn in in Oct. 2024, according to a separate police department social media post.

All three officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

Turenne was born in Haiti, and then spent his childhood in the greater Boston-area. After aging out of the state’s child protection system, he resided for a short time in Nashua, and most recently in Manchester.

While details around Turenne's death remain scarce, here's what we learned about him from people who loved him.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is leading the investigation into the shooting and will make a determination on if the officers’ use of force was justified.

“The Manchester Police Department and the officers involved are cooperating with the investigation and the officers’ voluntary interviews were completed late this afternoon,” the attorney general said Tuesday. “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation.”