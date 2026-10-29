Get ready to vote

-
This race isn’t quite as competitive as the 1st Congressional District. But as they say, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over!
-
The Legislature stripped the job functions of the county register of probate 15 years ago. But every two years, people still run for the office, which pays $100.
-
This race is tight, and the result could have huge impacts.
-
The state primary is Sept. 8 and the general election is Nov. 3.
-
Voters will decide next month whether to cap their school taxes to the rate of inflation.