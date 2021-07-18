Coronavirus Coverage - Communities and Helpers

-
For most of the past year, COVID-driven closures at New Hampshire senior centers left community members cut off from the activities those centers typically provide. Now that the centers are reopening, seniors are eager to make up for lost time.
-
In advance of the end of the federal eviction moratorium at the end of the month, New Hampshire advocates are working to help the state’s immigrant…
-
During the pandemic, health care worker Susan Montgomery started making doll furniture. She built pieces, carefully arranging tiny scraps of wood,…
-
A year ago, people flocked to vacation towns in states like New Hampshire to flee COVID-19. For some, it was just a brief escape. But others settled into…
-
The state has managed two mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in recent weeks at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, a site all about efficiency and…
-
Thousands of Granite Staters flocked this weekend to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, a setting accustomed to lots of cars and eager crowds,…
-
A special category in this year's Governor's Arts Awards will recognize innovative solutions created during the coronavirus pandemic.The New Hampshire…
-
New Hampshire's summer camp operators are seeking updated guidance by March 1 in preparation for their next season.Only four of the state's 95 overnight…
-
Ten months into the pandemic, many people are still struggling to find employment and make ends meet. But, there's an unexpected resource for some of New…
-
A typical Christmas celebration at Hanover Terrace Health and Rehabilitation includes lots of carolers, a buffet, and a hug-filled holiday party.But…