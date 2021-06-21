Jane VaughanReporter
Jane is a reporter and previously worked as a producer on NHPR’s The Exchange. Beforehand, she worked as a newspaper reporter based in Portland, Maine, where she covered a variety of topics, including local politics and education.
She has worked with WNYC, Maine Public, and Boston Common Magazine. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in English and Art History.
Farmers across New Hampshire are working to keep their crops alive after an unusually dry spring followed by three weeks of heavy rain.
For most of the past year, COVID-driven closures at New Hampshire senior centers left community members cut off from the activities those centers typically provide. Now that the centers are reopening, seniors are eager to make up for lost time.
A smoke advisory was in place in New Hampshire through Wednesday morning, while Merrimack Station burned coal to generate electricity.
In-home senior care agencies in New Hampshire are struggling to acquire enough staffing to meet the needs of their communities.The owner and operator of…
Opponents of a proposed new landfill in the North Country rallied Wednesday outside a state public hearing for one of the project's first required…
After an unprecedented year, employers across the Granite State are contending with questions like whether to require COVID-19 vaccinations or masks, or…
Some New Hampshire businesses are still struggling to find enough workers as the July 4th weekend approaches and the summer tourist season kicks into high…
La librería de la ciudad de Manchester está abierta como una estación de enfriamiento para la ciudad esta semana.Credit Jane Vaughan / NHPREdit |…
As temperatures soared into the 90s, cooling stations opened around the state today to help residents cool off.Susan Harmon works at Manchester City…
Heat is in the forecast across New Hampshire this weekend and into early next week. Temperatures are expected to hit the high 90s in some areas. But some…