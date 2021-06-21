© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Jane Vaughan

Reporter

Jane is a reporter and previously worked as a producer on NHPR’s The Exchange. Beforehand, she worked as a newspaper reporter based in Portland, Maine, where she covered a variety of topics, including local politics and education.

She has worked with WNYC, Maine Public, and Boston Common Magazine. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in English and Art History.

