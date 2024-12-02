Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey - Monday, December 2nd through Friday December 6th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Valentin Silvestrov is one of Ukraine's most honored and revered composers. Born in 1937, he has composed symphonies, string quartets, many choral and vocal works, work for solo piano and other compositions.

Each of the five programs focuses on a different part of his output.

The five programs are:

1) Excerpts and complete performances of a wide range of Silvestrov's music, from solo piano to symphonies.

2) Choral / Vocal compositions

3) Solo piano

4) Symphonies

5) Music composed since 2015 and a few earlier compositions

Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey airs Monday through Friday at 5:00 on Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!