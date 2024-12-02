© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein
Published December 2, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST
ClassicalNH
NHPR

Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey - Monday, December 2nd through Friday December 6th from 5:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

Valentin Silvestrov is one of Ukraine's most honored and revered composers. Born in 1937, he has composed symphonies, string quartets, many choral and vocal works, work for solo piano and other compositions.

Each of the five programs focuses on a different part of his output.

The five programs are:

1) Excerpts and complete performances of a wide range of Silvestrov's music, from solo piano to symphonies.
2) Choral / Vocal compositions
3) Solo piano
4) Symphonies
5) Music composed since 2015 and a few earlier compositions

Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey airs Monday through Friday at 5:00 on Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!
Tags
Inside NHPR NHPR Music NewsClassical MusicClassicalNH
Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
See stories by Joe Boehnlein
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.