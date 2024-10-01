Music for the Days of Awe: An Observance of the Jewish High Holidays

Wednesday, October 2nd from 5:00PM - 6:00PM

Friday, October 11 from 5:00PM - 6:00PM

At this time of year, Jews around the world gather together to celebrate new beginnings. Host Mindy Ratner guides us in a musical observance of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement — known in Hebrew as Yamim Noraim or the Days of Awe.

Listen to Music for the Days of Awe: An Observance of the Jewish High Holidays this Wednesday or next Friday afternoon at 5:00 on air, online or through the mobile app!