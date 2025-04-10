© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Carnegie Hall Live returns to Classical New Hampshire

By Joe Boehnlein
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:39 PM EDT

Carnegie Hall Live
Starting Monday, April 14th at 8:00PM

Carnegie Hall Live is a thirteen week series that features some of the world’s greatest performers and ensembles in a wide range of styles, from early music to solo recitals to orchestral performances. The season kicks off with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel conducting Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Ginastera's Estancia. Featured performers include pianist Lang Lang and Gustavo Castillo on the baritone.

Join hosts Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer for Carnegie Hall Live starting Monday, April 14th at 8:00PM on Classical New Hampshire.

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
