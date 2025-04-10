Carnegie Hall Live returns to Classical New Hampshire

Carnegie Hall Live

Starting Monday, April 14th at 8:00PM

Carnegie Hall Live is a thirteen week series that features some of the world’s greatest performers and ensembles in a wide range of styles, from early music to solo recitals to orchestral performances. The season kicks off with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel conducting Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Ginastera's Estancia. Featured performers include pianist Lang Lang and Gustavo Castillo on the baritone.

Join hosts Jeff Spurgeon and John Schaefer for Carnegie Hall Live starting Monday, April 14th at 8:00PM on Classical New Hampshire.