Two May Specials to Air on Classical New Hampshire

Folk Classics Across the Globe

Friday, May 24th, 2024 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Join us for an hour of never-before recorded folk songs from Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Russia. The music we will hear was composed and/or arranged by composers from these countries. The musicians that perform these selections are also from their respective countries. We'll be exploring the intersection of folk and classical music, while also placing the spotlight on present-day communities.

Fur, Feathers, and Flutes

Friday, May 31st, 2024 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Do our pets have a special connection with Classical music? You'll hear stories of composers who received some inspiration from their furry friends. You'll also meet an opera-loving parrot, some curious cats, and hear how Classical music helps train canines. Join us in celebrating the love we have for our special companions and their connection to music.