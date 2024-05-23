© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Two May Specials to Air on Classical New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein
Published May 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Folk Classics Across the Globe
Friday, May 24th, 2024 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Join us for an hour of never-before recorded folk songs from Iran, Venezuela, Ukraine, and Russia. The music we will hear was composed and/or arranged by composers from these countries. The musicians that perform these selections are also from their respective countries. We'll be exploring the intersection of folk and classical music, while also placing the spotlight on present-day communities.

Fur, Feathers, and Flutes
Friday, May 31st, 2024 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Do our pets have a special connection with Classical music? You'll hear stories of composers who received some inspiration from their furry friends. You'll also meet an opera-loving parrot, some curious cats, and hear how Classical music helps train canines. Join us in celebrating the love we have for our special companions and their connection to music.

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
