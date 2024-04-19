© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Joe Boehnlein,
NHPR Staff
Published April 19, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
A Passion for Bach and Coltrane with Imani Winds -
Monday, April 22nd from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Jeff Scott’s new Grammy winning oratorio is full of inspiration from two giants of music - Johann Sebastian Bach and John Coltrane. Passion for Bach and Coltrane with Imani Winds is an innovative and surprising confluence of classical and jazz. Jeff Scott is the founding horn player of Imani Winds, and along with the Harlem Jazz Quartet, jazz soloists, and spoken word by AB Spellman, Passion for Bach and Coltrane offers an intimate perspective on Imani Wind’s most personal recording in their 25 year history.
Arts & Culture NHPR Music NewsClassicalNHClassical Music
