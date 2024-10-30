Get into the 'spirit' with Halloween music specials on NHPR and ClassicalNH

Classical New Hampshire

Requiem for a Scream - Thursday, October 31st from 8:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

Daniel Gilliam presents "Requiem for a Scream" with bone-chilling music from John Carpenter's "Halloween," Michael Abel's score for Jordan Peele's "Us," and selections from "Hocus Pocus," "Beetlejuice," and "The Shining." You won't be able to escape the grip of death in Franz Liszt's "Totentanz" or the mystery of Alexander Scriabin's "Black Mass" sonata. It's going to be fun and also terrifying!

Requiem for a Scream airs this Thursday evening at 8:00 on Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

NHPR

NHPR's Halloween Music Special - Thursday, October 31st from 9:00 P.M. - 10:00 P.M.

As you're wrapping up trick or treating this year tune into NHPR's Halloween Music Special for an hour of Halloween songs or songs commonly tied to Halloween. We'll follow the Witches Road through a Ghost Town as David Bowie talks about scary monsters. There's a cowbell ringing in the distance as we hear about a tale of a lonely grieving vampire.

Join host Joe Boehnlein for the NHPR Halloween Music Special this Thursday evening at 9:00 on air, online or through the NHPR mobile app!