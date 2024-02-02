Reel Music & Heifetz On Air Part of New Program Lineup

Some exciting new programs are coming to Classical New Hampshire starting Monday!

Tune in on Monday at 7:00PM for Reel Music. Matt Rogers hosts an hour of orchestral themes from cinema's best film scores.

Tuesday night contemporary music continues at 8:00PM with Modern Times and host Alan Chapman. Alan explores the vast repertoire of the last hundred years, with special attention to music of the last few decades.

Enjoy your commute to work on Thursday by listening to A Joyful Noise from host Brian Lauritzen at 8:00AM. A Joyful Noise explores the vast choral tradition that has soothed souls and fed spirits for centuries. Later that evening at 7:00PM host, and New Hampshire native, Benjamin Roe presents Heifetz On Air. Listen to captivating performances by Heifetz International Music Institute students, alums, and faculty -- recorded on stage.

If you missed Reel Music, A Joyful Noise, or Heifetz On Air during the week, you can catch it on the weekend at 8:00AM Saturday morning, 7:00AM Sunday morning, and 2:00PM Sunday afternoon, respectively.

Sunday afternoon at 1:00PM you can listen to The Opera Show with Jennifer Miller. Jennifer will take you on a deeper dive into the characters, melodies, performers, composers, and all the drama that has graced the stage for centuries.

Lastly, check out A Musical Offering with host Alan Chapman on Sunday at 8:00PM. From the music of Monteverdi to the mastery of J.S. Bach, A Musical Offering features the best of the Baroque period.

New programming on Classical New Hampshire is made possible by you, our listeners! Thank you for your support of the arts and of classical music, on the radio, in New Hampshire!