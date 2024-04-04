The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival Returns

Join us for a musical journey to the foothills of New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains via the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival!

Founded in 1972, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival is one of the world’s leading performing arts festivals, earning both critical praise and dedicated audiences for its lasting commitment to tradition, artistic excellence, and vision. The series reflects the festival’s high standards through a varied selection of superbly recorded concerts featuring the finest classical musicians of our day.

Listen to The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival beginning this Saturday afternoon at 5 on Classical New Hampshire!