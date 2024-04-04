© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Classical New Hampshire

The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival Returns

By Joe Boehnlein
Published April 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival Logo
Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival
/
prx.org

Join us for a musical journey to the foothills of New Mexico’s Sangre de Cristo Mountains via the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival!

Founded in 1972, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival is one of the world’s leading performing arts festivals, earning both critical praise and dedicated audiences for its lasting commitment to tradition, artistic excellence, and vision. The series reflects the festival’s high standards through a varied selection of superbly recorded concerts featuring the finest classical musicians of our day.

Listen to The Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival beginning this Saturday afternoon at 5 on Classical New Hampshire!

Joe Boehnlein
Originally from Indiana, Joe studied radio broadcasting at the University of Indianapolis while working weeknights and weekends at a small market station in Columbus, Indiana. Joe has been in radio for over 24 years as an on-air presenter, program director, and broadcast engineer - most recently, as the local host for All Things Considered at WFYI in Indianapolis and WBAA in Lafayette. He now works as the Operations Manager and Midday host for New Hampshire Public Radio.
