New Hampshire now has about 1.37 million residents, an increase of about 4.6 percent since 2010.That’s according to numbers released on Monday by the…
After Months of Uncertainty, U.S. Census Wraps Up Count, In N.H. And NationwideTime has nearly run out for the U.S. Census Bureau to complete its 2020 population count, which will determine trillions of dollars in federal funding and…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del lunes 5 de octubre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro…
Census Count Continues; Bureau Says 99.9% of N.H. Households CountedAfter months of confusion and legal challenges over when the 2020 census count should end, a federal judge says the deadline is Oct. 31.Census officials…
A continuación, encuentra las noticias del miércoles 30 de septiembre. Puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio o leerlas.Una nota: Lo escrito es…
Census workers will have a month less than they expected to count all the households in New Hampshire.The majority of households in the state have already…
Federal workers and local volunteers are trying to get as many people as possible in New Hampshire to fill out to 2020 U.S. census. Time is running out…
We discuss the 2020 census, with all its implications for political districts, federal funding, and community services. Even with the coronavirus…
U.S. Census Bureau Resumes Field Operations in New HampshireThe U.S. Census Bureau is resuming some of its field operations in New Hampshire this month, after delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.New Hampshire…
Universities and colleges are sending updated guidance to families on how to fill out the U.S. Census, in light of confusion over student residency during…