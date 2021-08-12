© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

N.H. Census Updates

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Sarah Gibson,
Sara Plourde
Published August 12, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT
U.S. Census Bureau
The Census data for New Hampshire is (finally) here. We'll use this space to break down the latest on redistricting and demographic change in the Granite State. Bookmark this page for updates.

Why does the census matter?

The census population count guides major decisions about federal spending and political power for the next ten years.

Experts estimate that the federal government sends over $1.5 trillion each year to states, municipalities, and nonprofits based on those areas’ population counts. In New Hampshire, that number is estimated at $6.5 billion annually, most of which goes to Medicare and Medicaid. The rest goes to a slew of initiatives for roads, hospitals, community development, schools, and low-income residents.

Data from the 2020 Census will also guide the process of redistricting and reapportionment of political power. Some states may lose or gain a representative (or more) to the U.S. House of Representatives, based on the new population count. This won’t happen in New Hampshire, but local municipalities may see changes in the number of state reps they send to Concord.

The census also reveals demographic changes that illuminate a state and region’s shifting identity. In New Hampshire, data gathered since the 2010 census suggest that the percentage of people of color living in the state could soon reach 10 percent. If counted accurately, certain census tracts in cities like Manchester and Nashua will have much higher percentages of people of color.

-Sarah Gibson and Sara Plourde, NHPR

