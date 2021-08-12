The N.H. News Recap For Aug. 13, 2021: Climate Change, 2020 Census Data And More
A landmark report about the effects of climate change was released this week. We break down the implications of this report for New Hampshire. We're already seeing increases in precipitation and another summer heat wave, both of which are expected to increase as we feel more of the effects of climate change.
And data from the 2020 census dropped this week. We review how New Hampshire has (and hasn't) changed since the last decennial census, in 2010.
We unpack the regional and national implications of both of these reports (in a fun and engaging way, we promise) on this edition of the N.H. News Recap.
Guests
- Annie Ropeik, energy and environment reporter, NHPR
- Sarah Gibson, demographics and education reporter, NHPR
