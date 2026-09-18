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NH News Recap: Chief Justice resigns; the data on local police and ICE enforcement

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Jessica HuntOlivia Comolli
Published September 18, 2026 at 11:03 AM EDT
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald during oral arguments Oct. 15, 2025. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)
Todd Bookman
/
NHPR
New Hampshire Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon J. MacDonald during oral arguments Oct. 15, 2025. (Todd Bookman photo / NHPR)

It's been a tumultuous week for the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald resigned after he admitted to violating several provisions of the state’s judicial code of conduct.

On the NH News Recap, we get a look at what's next from NHPR Senior Reporter Todd Bookman, the reporter who first broke the story about possible misconduct last October.

Other stories this week:

  • Hispanic Heritage month started this week. We get a preview of NHPR's series highlighting stories of Latino craft, community, and culture at work in the Granite State, Made En NH.
  • And a little music from 17-year-old indie pop singer-songwriter Ava Valianti. Hailing from North Andover, Mass., she recently stopped by to perform Live in Studio D.

Guests:

  • NHPR reporter Todd Bookman
  • NHPR reporter Lau Guzmán
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Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Olivia is in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D and The Hop Sessions.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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