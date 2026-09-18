NH News Recap: Chief Justice resigns; the data on local police and ICE enforcement

It's been a tumultuous week for the New Hampshire Supreme Court. Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald resigned after he admitted to violating several provisions of the state’s judicial code of conduct.

On the NH News Recap, we get a look at what's next from NHPR Senior Reporter Todd Bookman, the reporter who first broke the story about possible misconduct last October.

Other stories this week:

A look at immigration statistics and what they tell us about the role of local law enforcement in working with federal immigration efforts in the state.

Hispanic Heritage month started this week. We get a preview of NHPR's series highlighting stories of Latino craft, community, and culture at work in the Granite State, Made En NH.

And a little music from 17-year-old indie pop singer-songwriter Ava Valianti. Hailing from North Andover, Mass., she recently stopped by to perform Live in Studio D.

Guests:

