Long Story Short: Out There

Long Story Short's 2022 shows will be aired on NHPR throughout the year, providing local stories told by local people about those things in life we can all relate to: wondering where we came from, where we're going, and what more is out there.

In this one hour special broadcast themed Out There we hear from:



Debbie Kane

Betty Tamposi

Mary Jo Brown

Charlene Thurburn

NHPR / Dan Tuohy / Betty Tamposi, March 9, 2022

This LIVE story telling series occurs quarterly, with the next performance happening on June 8, 2022. The theme for that performance is Truth or Consequences, and you can be part of the show.

To sign up as a story teller you can head over please fill out this form.

Tickets: www.3sarts.org

More info: https://longstoryshortpod.com/