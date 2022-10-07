Long Story Short: NSFW (Not Safe For Work) was recorded before a live audience on September 15, 2022

In this era of the Great Quit, people are taking a step back and looking at work in all new ways. This show is an opportunity to hear and share stories about nightmare customers, toxic bosses, and jobs we should have given up on long ago. It's also a place to hear about meaningful work, the jobs that transformed our lives, and the co-workers we've met along the way.

Featured storytellers:



Mark Michael Adams is a former bartender who will talk about his days at the Coat of Arms pub.

Brooke Williams is an essayist whose writing has appeared in the Washington Post and New York Times.

Gail Knowles is a mom, a wife, a feminist, and the owner of Frontier Justice Digital who will talk about life in New York in the 70s working in the printing trade.

Matt Kanner is a writer and former editor of the indie news weekly The Wire.

The next live event at 3S Artspace is on December 14, 2022, with the theme "Growing Pains."

NHPR will broadcast Long Story Short: NSFW later in the month of September.

