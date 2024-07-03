Long Story Short: Catastrophe

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Catastrophe.

What is a disaster? Is it the end of it all? Blowing it all to pieces? A sudden, terrible moment where you ask yourself, "How do I carry on?"

The ancient Greeks defined catastrophe as a sudden turn, a major change that forces people to shift direction. A personal catastrophe can be so destructive to the parts of us people can't see, even if the moment seems subtle to an outsider.

This show explores sudden and dramatic turns in our personal lives — whether it's an enormous loss, unwanted responsibilities or dealing with news we didn't expect.

The Portsmouth-based live storytelling series was recorded before a live audience on June 12 at 7 p.m. on the 3S Artspace stage. It was hosted by Molly Meng.

Catastrophe will air on NHPR Friday, July 5 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, July 6 at 4 p.m. You can listen live on-air, online or with the NHPR app.

Featured storytellers:

William Saxe

Gail Knowles

Q

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme. What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

