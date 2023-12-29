Long Story Short: Love on the Brain

Love on the Brain will air on NHPR Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. You can listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

We've all had a middle school crush we couldn't get out of our head. Obsessively doodling their name on everything, making stupid decisions, embarrassing ourselves.

The theme Love on the Brain covers those tales, but it also covers the times we did something we didn't want to do for someone we love, and times we were blinded to all the red flags because we were wearing rose colored glasses. The head and the heart just don't always cooperate with each other, do they?

Featured storytellers:

Ryan VanDalinda

Maria Ceclia Holt

Paul Doncaster

Chris Dahlen

Beth LaMontagne Hall Maria Ceclia Holt tells her story, entitled: Wedding Ring for the Snow Leopard



About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues.

What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

This Portsmouth-based live storytelling series is returning on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7 p.m. to the 3S Artspace stage. This show will be hosted by founder Beth LaMontagne Hall . This is an all-ages show with first come-first served seating. Doors for the show open at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets here.

