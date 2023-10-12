Long Story Short: Second Wind

Long Story Short returned to 3S Artspace in Portsmouth on September 13th with Second Wind — an evening of stories based on perseverance and personal growth.

NHPR aired portions of this performance on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers.

This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme.

What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Zoë Kay / NHPR Heather Armitage tells her Second Wind story at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast:www.longstoryshortpod.com