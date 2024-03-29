© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Long Story Short

Long Story Short: Going Solo

By Dan Cahill
Published March 29, 2024 at 9:13 AM EDT

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Going Solo.

Relationships and community are essential for a happy life, and so is time alone. Whether we're making a difficult decision, processing grief, or trying to reconnect with who we truly are, times of solitude can be a catalyst for big ideas and transitions. This show will explore what happens when we decide to go it alone. Expect to hear stories about taking bucket-list-style trips, making life-altering decisions, and managing our inner monologues.

The Portsmouth-based live storytelling series was recorded before a live audience on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. on the 3S Artspace stage, and is hosted by founder Beth LaMontagne Hall.

Featured storytellers:

Daniel T Moran

Mary Jo Brown

Kristy Martino

Going Solo will air on NHPR Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 30 at 4 p.m. You can listen live on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme. What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast:www.longstoryshortpod.com

Long Story Short
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.<br/><br/>Originally from Kingston, NY, he got his start in college at WBCR Brooklyn College Radio hosting an improv comedy show, and later a movie review show.
