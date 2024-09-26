Long Story Short: Cold Turkey

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Cold Turkey.

Cold Turkey will air on NHPR Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, September 28 at 4 p.m. You can listen live on-air, online or with the NHPR app.

Growth comes when we let go of the things that no longer serve us. But, the process of letting go can get complicated. This show explores how we decide to make a big, sudden change, whether it's giving up a vice, cutting off a relationship, or moving to a new location. Expect to hear stories about saying goodbye to the past and figuring out how to work toward a new future of our own design.

The Portsmouth-based live storytelling series was recorded before a live audience on September 11th at 7 p.m. on the 3S Artspace stage. It was hosted by Beth LaMontagne.

Featured storytellers:

Molly Meng

Paul Marino

Rob Ciampa

About Long Story Short: Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. It’s an opportunity to share the funniest moments life brings us, the deepest human emotions, and the strangest day of your life with complete strangers. This bare-bones storytelling series, hosted by Beth LaMontagne, is free of pretense and over-rehearsed monologues. The show throws a mix of professional writers, performers, and average folks who have no public speaking experience whatsoever on stage with just a mic and a spotlight to tell a personal story based on that show’s theme. What makes Long Story Short unique is the off-the-cuff feel many of the stories have, including each show’s one open mic slot. A brave volunteer from the audience is selected at random and must take the stage at a moment’s notice to open the second half — not even the host knows what’s going to happen.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook: facebook.com/LSSat3S

Check out the LSS podcast: www.longstoryshortpod.com