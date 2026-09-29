Out-of-state driving violations can now affect NH drivers

New Hampshire residents with outstanding motor vehicle violations in other states, including convictions and suspensions, could see their New Hampshire driver’s license revoked even if those violations are many years old. The Division of Motor Vehicles has joined a national Driver History Record platform, meaning out-of-state violations could affect in-state licenses.

The DMV says that since joining the platform six weeks ago, it has sent notification letters to more than 700 holders of New Hampshire licenses regarding unresolved out-of-state motor vehicle matters.

To resolve the issue and keep their New Hampshire license, the residents must schedule a hearing with the other state and complete it within 30 days.

“The N.H. DMV cannot clear or resolve violations, tickets, or court matters originating in another jurisdiction,” the agency said in a statement.

New Hampshire joined 43 other states in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) Driver History Record platform on Aug. 17. The platform enables electronic transfers of driving records among states, both real-time and historic.

As participating states upload historical data into the system, the DMV is notified of New Hampshire residents with pending out-of-state court defaults, convictions, suspensions or other unresolved driver matters. State law (RSA 263:56-G) requires the DMV to notify the NH license holder that their driver’s license may be suspended or revoked 30 days after the date of notification, unless the driver requests an administrative hearing in time.

These matters could have occurred years or even decades ago.

Residents who want to confirm the legitimacy of a notice, discuss their New Hampshire driver status, or pay fees to get their state license returned can contact the NH DMV at (603) 227-4010 to speak with a representative.