NH Army National Guard members deploying to Texas for border security mission

Fifty-four members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard are heading to Texas next month for a year-long deployment in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A deployment ceremony was held Saturday in Concord for the Guard members, who will support aerial and ground reconnaissance missions along the southern border.

This is the third time in six years that the New Hampshire Army National Guard has deployed in support of the federal border mission. In 2021, 215 members were engaged in year-long deployments. In 2024, 15 soldiers were deployed for 60 days in support of the Texas state border mission.

The latest deployment involves 14 soldiers with a Lakota helicopter unit in Concord and 40 soldiers from the 262nd Engineer Construction Company based in Rochester.

According to the Guard, more than 2,100 National Guardsmen from over 20 states are currently deployed in support of federal security operations at the U.S. border with Mexico.