© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR today and your gift will be matched $1 for $1!

NH Army National Guard members deploying to Texas for border security mission

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published September 14, 2026 at 3:49 PM EDT
Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, the New Hampshire National Guard (NHNG ) adjutant general, shares remarks with soldiers and family during a departure ceremony, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord, N.H. Two NHNG units are expected to mobilize in support of the ongoing mission to assist the Department of Homeland Security at the U.S. Southern Border. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Makayla Panzer)
Spc. Makayla Panzer/114th Public Affairs Detachment
/
New Hampshire Army National Guard
Maj. Gen. David Mikolaities, the New Hampshire National Guard adjutant general, shares remarks with soldiers and family during a departure ceremony, Sept. 12, 2026, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Concord. Two Guard units are expected to mobilize in support of the ongoing mission to assist the Department of Homeland Security at the U.S. Southern Border. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Makayla Panzer)

Fifty-four members of the New Hampshire Army National Guard are heading to Texas next month for a year-long deployment in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A deployment ceremony was held Saturday in Concord for the Guard members, who will support aerial and ground reconnaissance missions along the southern border.

This is the third time in six years that the New Hampshire Army National Guard has deployed in support of the federal border mission. In 2021, 215 members were engaged in year-long deployments. In 2024, 15 soldiers were deployed for 60 days in support of the Texas state border mission.

The latest deployment involves 14 soldiers with a Lakota helicopter unit in Concord and 40 soldiers from the 262nd Engineer Construction Company based in Rochester.

According to the Guard, more than 2,100 National Guardsmen from over 20 states are currently deployed in support of federal security operations at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Top stories of the day, every day - subscribe today!

* indicates required
NH News
Dan Tuohy
Dan is a long-time New Hampshire journalist who has written for outlets including Foster's Daily Democrat, The Citizen of Laconia, The Boston Globe, and The Eagle-Tribune. He comes to NHPR from the New Hampshire Union Leader, where he reported on state, local, and national politics.
See stories by Dan Tuohy

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.