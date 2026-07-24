Country artist Kristina Murray brings working-class characters to life on the Word Barn stage

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on jSunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, tune in to experience the vivid, honest storytelling of country artist Kristina Murray.

A country artist in the truest sense, Murray brings working-class characters to life through sharp detail, raw emotion, and soulful music. Don't miss this unforgettable performance.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.