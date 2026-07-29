Live from the Word Barn: Deadgrass

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re thrilled to welcome Deadgrass for a night celebrating the life and music of Jerry Garcia.

Expect a wild ride through a unique musical landscape where high-energy, traditional bluegrass acoustics meet soulful, psychedelic jamming.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.