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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Deadgrass

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
From left to right, Kris Bauman, C Lanzbom, Kensuke Shoji, Matt Turk, Dave Richards
Peter Freed
/
Deadgrass
From left to right, Kris Bauman, C Lanzbom, Kensuke Shoji, Matt Turk, Dave Richards

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we’re thrilled to welcome Deadgrass for a night celebrating the life and music of Jerry Garcia.

Expect a wild ride through a unique musical landscape where high-energy, traditional bluegrass acoustics meet soulful, psychedelic jamming.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can bring the show straight to your couch — or take it with you in the car, the kitchen, and through your headphones. No cover. No crowds. Just great music.

Let us help you plan your weekend. Subscribe today!

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Live from the Word Barn Arts and CultureNHPR Music NewsWord Barn
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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