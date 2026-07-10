© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Whiskey, Maple Syrup & Song: Jay Nash & Brooks Hubbard take the Word Barn stage

By Rick Ganley,
Olivia Comolli
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM EDT
jaynash.com

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, singer-songwriters Jay Nash and Brooks Hubbard share the stage for an evening of music and storytelling. Expect a great mix of songs and conversation covering everything from the ties that bind to whiskey and maple syrup.

Jay Nash has quietly built an impressive career over decades on the road. Known for his rugged voice, poignant melodies, and distinct guitar style, Nash has toured the U.S. and Europe extensively, performing thousands of live shows.

Paired with the talent of Brooks Hubbard, this week's broadcast promises to be a standout night of acoustic music and camaraderie.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen, or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Olivia Comolli
See stories by Olivia Comolli
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.