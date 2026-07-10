Whiskey, Maple Syrup & Song: Jay Nash & Brooks Hubbard take the Word Barn stage

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, singer-songwriters Jay Nash and Brooks Hubbard share the stage for an evening of music and storytelling. Expect a great mix of songs and conversation covering everything from the ties that bind to whiskey and maple syrup.

Jay Nash has quietly built an impressive career over decades on the road. Known for his rugged voice, poignant melodies, and distinct guitar style, Nash has toured the U.S. and Europe extensively, performing thousands of live shows.

Paired with the talent of Brooks Hubbard, this week's broadcast promises to be a standout night of acoustic music and camaraderie.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen, or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

