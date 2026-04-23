Live from the Word Barn: Goldpine

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we welcome the Nashville-based duo Goldpine to the stage.

Known for their signature sound—which they aptly describe as “aggressive Americana”—Goldpine brings a fresh energy to the acoustic stage. Join us for a captivating performance as the duo weaves together songs and intimate stories drawn from years of experience, capturing the essence of time-tested love and the realities of life on the road.

Whether you are a longtime fan of the genre or looking to discover something entirely new, this is a set you won't want to miss.