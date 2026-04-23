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Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Goldpine

By Rick Ganley
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:45 AM EDT
https://goldpinemusic.com/photo-video

Catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.. You can also find the newest episode on Mixcloud, or by clicking the player below.

This week on Live from the Word Barn, we welcome the Nashville-based duo Goldpine to the stage.

Known for their signature sound—which they aptly describe as “aggressive Americana”—Goldpine brings a fresh energy to the acoustic stage. Join us for a captivating performance as the duo weaves together songs and intimate stories drawn from years of experience, capturing the essence of time-tested love and the realities of life on the road.

Whether you are a longtime fan of the genre or looking to discover something entirely new, this is a set you won't want to miss.

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Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
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