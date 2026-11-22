Monday, November 23, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, November 27, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~

~ Music: Rose Jackson, Helen Kuhar, Guillaume Sparrow-Pepin – Caller: Steve Zakon-Anderson

Antje Duvekot and Haley Reardon at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events 802-387-0102

Heard at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, November 28, 2026

Foxglove at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ Doors 6pm / Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

The Gibson Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Jeffrey Gaines at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jatoba at Mole Hill Theatre, 6 Blaine Way, Alstead NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Sea Chantey Night with Michael Green at the Forum Pub, 15 Village Street, Penacook NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://yourforumpub.com/

Halley Neal and Sam Robbins at the Orchard Chapel, 143 Exeter Road, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~

https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Sunday, November 29, 2026

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ doors 3:15pm show 4pm ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Kennedys at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Old Time Jam at Venetian Soda Lounge, 266 Pine Street, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.venetiansodalounge.com/events

Joyce Andersen, Craig Werth, and Andrea Groff “Notes & Neighbors Community Fundraiser” at Auspicious Brew, 1 Washington Street, Dover NH ~ 2-5pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html https://www.auspiciousbrew.com/ ~ an afternoon of art and song for a good cause. All sorts of ways to interact, make, or listen.

Monday, November 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Old Time Jam Session with Betsy Green at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 6-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan and Mick McAuley at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Windborne Singers at Farnsworth Concert Series, Rockland ME ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.farnsworthmuseum.org/event/farnsworth-concert-series-windborne-singers/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Susan McKeown at at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Thursday, December 3, 2036

New England Bluegrass Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Coig at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie King at Arms Library, 60 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/

Windborne Singers at Unitarian Church, (sponsored by Mariposa Museum), Peterborough NH ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/windborne-concert-at-the-unitarian-church https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Palaver Strings Quartet at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

The Wood Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Special Consensus at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Open Stage at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/#/events

Kat & Brett Holiday Show with Tyler Bolles & Will Seeders at Orchard Chapel, Hampton Falls NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Friday, December 4, 2026

Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~

The Anonymous Coffee House, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH~ 7pm: ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/

House of Hamill Celtic Christmas program at Keene Valley Congregtional Church, Keene Valley NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.kvccny.com/ 518-576-4711

Willie Watson at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~

Bela Fleck at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Lunasa Irish Winter Solstice Celebration atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

GoldenOak at1 Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Hannukah Mexicana at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tom Rush at the Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Jordan TW Trio at the Livery, 58 Main Street, Sunapee Harbor NH ~ doors: 5:30pm ET ~

~ please RSVP

The Lion Sisters and Taylor Allgood at The Hidden Gem, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.musicandrockshop.com/

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Dance! First SaturdayContra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Susan Pratt-Smith at Mr. Sippy BBQ, 184 South Main Street, Rochester NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://mrsippybbq.com/live-music

Tracy Grammer and Jim Henry at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonan at The Little White Church, Eaton NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Kalos at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie King livestream from The People’s Voice Cafe, New York City NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/ https://charlieking.org/d/10601/STREAM-Charlie-King-and-Tret-Fure-at-Peoples-Voice-Cafe

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: The Fretbenders

GoldenOak at1 Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Dar Williams Trio at Cohoes Arts Centr, Cohoes NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/000064C2BE0125C5

Windborne Singers at Cultural arts municipal building, 204 sisson road , harwich center , Harwich MA ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

The Levees at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tom Rush, Matt Nakoa, Brendan Cleary at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Chris Smither at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Congregational Church of North Barnstead, Center Barnstead NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

GPS ( Grant, Pam Susan) at the Haybarn Lounge, 123 Pitkin Road, Plainfield VT ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.haybarnrestaurant.com/ ~ Traditional British Isles and American Songs and Tunes, with some Modern twists thrown in. Grant Orenstein- Guitar , Banjo, Vocals. Pam Bockes-Guitar, Mandolin, Vocals.. Susan Reid- Fiddle, Vocals.

Scottish Fish at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Sunday, December 6, 2026

Open Mic (Holiday theme) at High Street Coffee House, Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~

~ Instead of a feature performer, we'll have 10-12 open mic performers doing holiday themed music and poetry. (2 songs or 10 minutes) Sacred and secular, silly and serious, covers and originals - are all welcome. We'll allow time to wrap up the afternoon with the performers coming together to perform and lead the audience in a few songs. Email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com to reserve your place in the lineup.

Kalos at Brownington Ceilidh Club, Brownington Center VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour https://www.bandsintown.com/e/108385508

Windborne Singers at St Kieran Community Center for the Arts, Emery Street, Berlin, NH ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Connie Kaldor at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Chris Smither at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

A Celtic Christmas with High Drive ( Beth Telford and Justin Park) at Roots and Wings Coffee House, UU Church of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~

A Cape Breton Christmas with Coig at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ two sets: 4:30 and 8pm ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Monday, December 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, December 8, 2027

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Bombyx, 130 Pine Street, Florence MA ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~

https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

The Temptations at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Lunasa “Celtic Christmas” at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5 and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Marianne Beaulieu at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Socks in the Frying Pan in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Windborne at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Roomful of Blues at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-events

Thursday, December 10, 2026

Judy Collins at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Brattleboro Music Center, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://app.arts-people.com/?show=358760 https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Lunasa at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Joyce Andersen Band with Harvey Reid at The Stone Church, Zion Hill, Newmarket NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

Albert Cummings at Higher Graound, 1214 Williston Road, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, December 11, 2026

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Ellis Paul at PCA Coffee House, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

S. Carey with Hrishikesh Hirway at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Lucy Kaplansky at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Gibson Brothers – A North Country Christmas at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/#/events

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dance! Greenfield Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 1:30-4:30pm ET ~

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cindy Kallett and Grey Larsen at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Livingston Taylor at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Old Songs, 37 South Main Street,Voorheesville NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Lily Seabird with Eliza Niemi at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jordan TW Trio Celtic Christmas at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Troy Mercy at The Hidden Gem, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.musicandrockshop.com/

Lee Dewze in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Haley Heyndericks with John Rosebro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Willie Watson at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Maple TreeO at Mariposa Museum, Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:30pm ET ~

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at the Old Meeting House, Francestown NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

Liz and Dan Faiella’s Christmas Concert at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Monday, December 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 16, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Ricky Lee Jones at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Thursday, December 17, 2026

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/cca-events/windborne-presents-music-of-midwinter https://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/

Home for the Holidays with High Range at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Abrielle Scharff in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, December 18, 2026

Dance! Balance The Wave Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Rickie Lee Jones at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Eileen Ivers “Joyful Christmas” at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~

A Winter Solstice Celebration with Low Lily at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jocelyn and Chris at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Abrielle Scharff in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~

Lunasa Christmas Celebration at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 2:30pm ET ~ https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2338724

Ishna Irish Christmas at Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors: 6pm Show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Rickie Lee Jones at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Winter Solstice Celebration and Community Sing at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 1:30 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/#/events

Candlelight Carol Sing at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ 3-4pm and 6-7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Sunday, December 20, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1 ~ Carol Bittenson on fiddle.

Amy Conley and Seamus Conley at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 3pm ET ~ ~ Benefit concert For Milford SHARE Suggested Donation $20 or pay what you can, children attend free. Songs for the season and singalongs by a musical mother-son duo!

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~

https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Low Lily at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~

Irish Christmas in America atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 5pm ET ~

~ Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this year’s show features an incredible line-up of talented artists including Cathy Jordan (vocals, bodhrán), Gráinne Hambly (Irish harp, concertina), Caoimhín Ó Fearghaíl (uilleann pipes, flute), Samantha Harvey (piano, dance) and Jack Warnock (guitar, vocals).Exceptional Irish music, song and dance combined with evocative photographic images, provide the perfect backdrop to a heartwarming celebration of the Christmas traditions of Ireland.

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at 1 Longfellow Square. Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid at Community Church, Durham NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com/schedule.html

A Charlie Brown Christmas with Heather Pierson Trio at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ 3:30-5 and 7:30-8:30 pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Abrielle Scharff in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Monday, December 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Low Lily Solstice Show with Natalie Padilla and Russell McCumber at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, December 22, 2026

Candlelight Carol Sing at the Orchard Chapel , Hampton Falls NH ~ 6-7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Wednesday, December 23, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Friday, December 25, 2026

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, December 26, 2026

Acoustic Circle with Don Bartenstein at the Forum Pub, 15 Village Street, Penacook NH ~ 2pm ET ~

https://yourforumpub.com/

Sunday, December 27, 2026

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, December 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 30, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

Thursday, December 31, 2026

Windborne Singers at the Livery, 58 Main Street, Sunapee Harbor, NH ~ 6pm to midnight ET ~

Please RSVP

Soggy Po’Boys at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~

Friday, January 1, 2027

Kitchen Dwellers at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, January 2, 2027

The Seamus Egan Project with Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: Emily Margaret

Kitchen Dwellers at Higher Ground, 1214 Williston Road, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~

Monday, January 4, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 6, 2027

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~

PMAC Folk Show at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Friday, January 8, 2027

Vance Gilbert in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, January 8 through Saturday, January 9, 2027

Dance! Ralph Page Dance Event at Wesley UMC, 114 Main Street, Worcester MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/annual-ralph-page-dance-event/ ~ Callers: Chris Ricciotti, Janine Smith; Musicians: Calliope, Julie Metcalf, Max Newman and Stuart Kenny

Saturday, January 9, 2027

Coastwise Radio at Pembroke City Limits, Suncook NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pembrokecitylimits.com/

Jack Lianos Group at The Hidden Gem, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ two shows: 6pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.musicandrockshop.com/

Luke Winslow-King in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Monday, January 11, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, January 14, 2027

Guy Davis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Rustic Overtones at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

GoldenOak with Kenya Hall at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street Rockland ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Sunday, January 17, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Vienna Teng in the Lounge at The Music Hall, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Monday, January 18, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, January 21, 2027

Amythyst Kiah at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ Doors 7pm / Show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Friday, January 22, 2027

Billie Prine Presents the Songs of John Prine at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~

Saturday, January 23, 2027

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at the Livery, 58 Main Street, Sunapee Harbor NH ~ doors: 5:30pm ET ~

~ please RSVP

Red Skies at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Sunday, January 24, 2027

Dana Robinson at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~

Ken Waldman and Cyd Hughes at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, January 25, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

January 28, 2027

The Mallett Brothers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, January 29, 2027

Max Gomez at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Saturday, January 31, 2027

The Okee Dokee Brothers at at Capitol Center for the Arts, Swope Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 11:00am ET ~

Wednesday, February 3, 2027

Bronwyn at the Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8-11pm ET ~

Thursday, February 4, 2027

Joe Crookston at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, February 5, 2027

Hayley Jane Band at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Saturday, February 6, 2027

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Dark Valentines with Darling Hill and Coffin Salesman at The Hidden Gem, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.musicandrockshop.com/

Sunday, February 7, 2027

Ani DiFranco at Lebanon Opera House, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lebanonoperahouse.org/events/ani-difranco/

Monday, February 8, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, February 9, 2027

Ani DiFranco at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/ani-difranco-feb9/

Wednesday, February 10, 2027

Ani DiFranco at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/ani-difranco-feb10/

Thursday, February 11, 2027

High Horse at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/

Saturday, February 13, 2027

Aleksi Campagne at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Caitlin Canty at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, February 14, 2027

Altan at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~

Monday, February 15, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, February 20, 2027

Tom Pirozzoli and Brad Myrick at the Livery, 58 Main Street, Sunapee Harbor NH ~ doors: 5:30pm ET ~

~ please RSVP

Sunday, February 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Monday, February 22, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, February 26, 2027

Martin Sexton at the Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8-11pm ET ~

Sunday, February 28, 2027

Tom Pirazzoli and Brad Myrick at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, March 1, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, March 4, 2027

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 5, 2027

Solas at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Saturday, March 6, 2027

Reed Foehl at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, March 7, 2027

The Co-Conspirators (from Quebec) with Dan and Faith at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Thursday, March 11, 2027

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, March 13, 2027

Beecharmer at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, March 15, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, March 20, 2027

Cecilia at The Livery Lounge, 58 Main Street Sunapee Harbor NH ~ doors: 5:30pm ET ~

~ Please RSVP

Sunday, March 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Brian Dickens with The Carseats at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Monday, March 22, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, March 25, 2027

Patty Larkin at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, April 1, 2027

Soggy Po’Boys at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 2, 2027

La Famille LeBlanc – Acadian Music from New Brunswick at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Saturday, April 3, 2027

Ellis Paul at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, April 4, 2026

Field Day with Brandon Farr at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Sunday, March 28, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, April 4, 2027

The Ize Trio at First Congregational Church of Hancock 47 Main Street Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events/momenta-quartet-5x8k6

Monday, April 5, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, April 10, 2027

Aiofe O’Donovan with Eric and Colin Jakobsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Novos Caminhos at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Monday, April 12, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, April 15, 2027

Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Sunday, April 18, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Reese Fulmer with Michael Barrett at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~

Monday, April 19, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, April 22, 2027

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 23 through Sunday, 25, 2027

Festival! New England Fok Festival (NEFFA) at Best Western Plaza Hotel, 81 Royal Plaza West, Mrlbroough MA ~ ~

~ Perforner Applications close October 15, 2026!

Monday, April 26, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, April 25, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, April 29, 2027

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Sunday, May 2, 2027

Ian Campbell with Sage Hatfield at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~

Monday, May 3, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, May 8, 2027

Red Skies at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Monday, May 10, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, May 14, 2027

Lucy Kaplanski at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~

Saturday, May 15, 2027

Ellis Paul at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Marty Wendell with the Fretbenders at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~

Sunday, May 16, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Monday, May 17, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, May 23, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, May 24, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, May 30, 2027

Silverback Swing at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ Details TBA ~

Monday, May 31, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, June 7, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, June 11, 2027

Kim Richie at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Monday, June 14, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, June 20, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center, State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Sunday, June 27, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, August 29, 2027

Patty Keough and Capt. C at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ details TBA ~