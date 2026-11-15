NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 11.15.26

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday,November 16, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, November 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Cowboy Junkies at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Cowboy Junkies at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

AJ Lee & Blue Summit withThe Cody Sisters at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 6pm / Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Crystal Bowersox with Troy Millette and the Fire Below at The Iron Horse Music Hall, 20 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

[SOLD OUT] Eilen Jewell at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Ishna at The Flying Monkey, 39 Main Street, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Laurie MacAllister and Seth Glier at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

The John Nemeth Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Cold Chocolate at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Ben Cosgroveat the Community Church, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.dubhub-nh.org/

Friday, November 20, 2026

The Anonymous Coffee House, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH~ 7pm: ET ~https://www.anoncoffee.org/~ Eliza Goodell. Will Behm, Stu Fuchs, Blue Streak featured

The Mammals Duo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Seth Glier and Laurie MacAlister at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Lion Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Rooster Blackspur at Venetian Soda Lounge, 266 Pine Street, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.venetiansodalounge.com/events

Cowboy Junkiesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

AJ Lee and Blues Summit with the Cody Sisters at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Eliza Edens at Studio 9, 231 River Street, North Adams MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://studio9porches.com/performances/

Dallahan and If You Must Know at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/#/events

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Tom Pirozzoli and Brad Myrick Bradford Town Hall Theater,75 West Main Street Bradford, NH 7 to 9 pm

Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord Heights, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm ET ~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/~With caller Sandy Lafleur and band Treble Play. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome.

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Coffee House and Open Mic at the DubHub, 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ 603-563- 8080 https://www.dubhub-nh.org/ ~ feature: The Bottom Dollars (bluegrass)

Mark Erelli and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Rod MacDonald at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://rodmacdonald.com/

Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Cowboy Junkiesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Annie and the Hedonists at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Pipo Romero at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/

Willie Nile and Dan Zuckergood and Froends at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Goodnight Moonshine and Beth Walker at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Sunday, November 22, 2026

Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

The Bones of J. R. Jones and Kris Casperat Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Jesse Peters, Ezra Holloway, and George Nostrand at at Stage 33 Live,33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Jesse Peters curated show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Laurie MacAllister and Seth Glier at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dan Navarro at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Old Time Jam at Venetian Soda Lounge, 266 Pine Street, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.venetiansodalounge.com/events

Hayley Reardonat The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Twin brothers David & Adam Moss as The Brother Brothers at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 3:30pm, show: 4:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ ~ The Brother Brothers are the closest thing you can find to Simon & Garfunkel in this century, yet with a primitive country sound. They will be joined by Charles Clements of The Clements Brothers on bass. Delicious homemade refreshments will be available.

Monday, November 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Friday, November 27, 2026

Antje Duvekot and Haley Reardon at Next Stage Arts,Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Heard at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, November 28, 2026

Foxglove at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 6pm / Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

The Gibson Brothersat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jeffrey Gaines at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jatoba at Mole Hill Theatre, 6 Blaine Way, Alstead NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1645665703972557/

Sea Chantey Night with Michael Green at the Forum Pub, 15 Village Street, Penacook NH ~ 8pm ET ~https://yourforumpub.com/

Sunday, November 29, 2026

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ doors 3:15pm show 4pm ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Kennedys at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Old Time Jam at Venetian Soda Lounge, 266 Pine Street, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.venetiansodalounge.com/events

Monday, November 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Windborne Singers at Farnsworth Concert Series, Rockland ME ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.farnsworthmuseum.org/event/farnsworth-concert-series-windborne-singers/https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Thursday, December 3, 2036

New England Bluegrass Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Coig at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie Kingat Arms Library, 60 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/

Windborne Singers at Unitarian Church, (sponsored by Mariposa Museum), Peterborough NH ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/windborne-concert-at-the-unitarian-churchhttps://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Palaver Strings Quartet at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

The Wood Brothersat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Special Consensus at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Open Stage at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/#/events

Friday, December 4, 2026

The Anonymous Coffee House, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH~ 7pm: ET ~https://www.anoncoffee.org/

House of Hamill Celtic Christmas program at Keene Valley Congregtional Church, Keene Valley NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.kvccny.com/ 518-576-4711

Willie Watson at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Bela Fleck at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Lunasa Irish Winter Solstice Celebration atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/lunasa-irish-winter-solstice-celebration/the-colonial-theatre/

GoldenOak at1 Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Hannukah Mexicana at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tom Rush at the Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2510943199392970/

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Joyce Andersen & Harvey Reid, Annual Holiday Folk Concert, Saturday Dec 5, 4:00PM at the Congregational Church of North Barnstead, 504 N. Barnstead Rd, Center Barnstead, NH. Tickets at the door (or call 603-776-1820).

Susan Pratt-Smith at Mr. Sippy BBQ, 184 South Main Street, Rochester NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://mrsippybbq.com/live-music

Tracy Grammer and Jim Henryat Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonanat The Little White Church, Eaton NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kalos at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie Kinglivestream from The People’s Voice Cafe, New York City NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/https://charlieking.org/d/10601/STREAM-Charlie-King-and-Tret-Fure-at-Peoples-Voice-Cafe

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: The Fretbenders

GoldenOak at1 Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Dar Williams Trio at Cohoes Arts Centr, Cohoes NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/000064C2BE0125C5

Windborne Singers at Cultural arts municipal building, 204 sisson road , harwich center ,Harwich MA~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

The Levees at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Tom Rush, Matt Nakoa, Brendan Cleary at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/

Chris Smither at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sunday, December 6, 2026

Open Mic (Holiday theme) at High Street Coffee House, Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 2-4:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1932022864622801/~ Instead of a feature performer, we'll have 10-12 open mic performers doing holiday themed music and poetry. (2 songs or 10 minutes) Sacred and secular, silly and serious, covers and originals - are all welcome. We'll allow time to wrap up the afternoon with the performers coming together to perform and lead the audience in a few songs. Email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com to reserve your place in the lineup.

Kalos at Brownington Ceilidh Club, Brownington Center VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour https://www.bandsintown.com/e/108385508

Windborne Singers at St Kieran Community Center for the Arts, Emery Street, Berlin, NH~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Connie Kaldor at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Chris Smither at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

A Celtic Christmas with High Drive ( Beth Telford and Justin Park) at Roots and Wings Coffee House, UU Church of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Monday, December 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Socks in the Frying Pan at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, December 8, 2027

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Bombyx, 130 Pine Street, Florence MA ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/events/windborne/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

The Temptations at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Lunasa “Celtic Christmas”at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5 and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Marianne Beaulieu at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, December 9, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Windborne at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/

Roomful of Blues at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.ccanh.com/shows-events

Thursday, December 10, 2026

Judy Collins at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Brattleboro Music Center, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pmET ~ https://app.arts-people.com/?show=358760https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Lunasa at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/

Friday, December 11, 2026

Ellis Paul at PCA Coffee House,10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

S. Carey at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Lucy Kaplansky at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Gibson Brothers – A North Country Christmas at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/#/events

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cindy Kallett and Grey Larsen at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.kalletlarsen.com/

Livingston Taylor at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Old Songs, 37 South Main Street,Voorheesville NY ~ 7:30pmET ~ https://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Lily Seabird with Eliza Niemi at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~7:30pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

The Empty Pockets at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Tom Rush and Matt Nakoa at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ two shows: 2pm and 7pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Haley Heyndericks with John Rosebro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Willie Watson at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Maple TreeO at Mariposa Museum, Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://pnh.mariposamuseum.org/main-pages/events-in-peterborough/

Monday, December 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 16, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ricky Lee Jones at BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/

Thursday, December 17, 2026

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/squirrel-nut-zippers-christmas-caravan/the-colonial-theatre/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pmET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/cca-events/windborne-presents-music-of-midwinterhttps://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/

Friday, December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Rickie Lee Jonesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Eileen Ivers “Joyful Christmas” at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

A Winter Solstice Celebration with Low Lilyat The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jocelyn and Chris at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Lunasa Christmas Celebration at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 2:30pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2338724

Ishna Irish Christmas at Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors: 6pm Show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Rickie Lee Jonesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Winter Solstice Celebration and Community Sing at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT ~ 1:30 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/#/events

Sunday, December 20, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center,State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1 ~ Carol Bittenson on fiddle.

Amy Conley and Seamus Conley at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 3pm ET ~~ Benefit concert For Milford SHARE Suggested Donation $20 or pay what you can, children attend free.Songs for the season and singalongs by a musical mother-son duo!

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Low Lily at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Irish Christmas in America atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 5pm ET~https://coloniallaconia.com/event/irish-christmas-in-america/the-colonial-theatre/~ Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this year’s show features an incredible line-up of talented artists including Cathy Jordan (vocals, bodhrán), Gráinne Hambly (Irish harp, concertina), Caoimhín Ó Fearghaíl (uilleann pipes, flute), Samantha Harvey (piano, dance) and Jack Warnock (guitar, vocals).Exceptional Irish music, song and dance combined with evocative photographic images, provide the perfect backdrop to a heartwarming celebration of the Christmas traditions of Ireland.

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” in Portland ME (location TBA) ~ 2:30pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/

Monday, December 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Low Lily Solstice Show with Natalie Padilla and Russell McCumber at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, December 23, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Saturday, December 26, 2026

Acoustic Circle with Don Bartenstein at the Forum Pub, 15 Village Street, Penacook NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1445658583682818/https://yourforumpub.com/

Sunday, December 27, 2026

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, December 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 30, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 31, 2026

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 4pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2338724

Soggy Po’Boysat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, January 2, 2027

The Seamus Egan Project with Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: Emily Margaret

Monday, January 4, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, January 6, 2027

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

PMAC Folk Show at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Friday, January 8 through Saturday, January 9, 2027

Dance! Ralph Page Dance Event at Wesley UMC, 114 Main Street, Worcester MA ~ ~https://www.neffa.org/annual-ralph-page-dance-event/ ~ Callers: Chris Ricciotti, Janine Smith; Musicians: Calliope, Julie Metcalf, Max Newman and Stuart Kenny

Saturday, January 9, 2027

Coastwise Radio at Pembroke City Limits, Suncook NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.pembrokecitylimits.com/https://coastwiseradio.com/

Monday, January 11, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, January 14, 2027

Guy Davis at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Rustic Overtones at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

GoldenOak with Kenya Hall at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street RocklandME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Sunday, January 17, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center,State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Monday, January 18, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, January 21, 2027

Amythyst Kiah at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 7pm / Show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Friday, January 22, 2027

Billie Prine Presents the Songs of John Prine at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Sunday, January 24, 2027

Dana Robinson at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Ken Waldman and Cyd Hughes at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, January 25, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

January 28, 2027

The Mallett Brothers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, January 31, 2027

The Okee Dokee Brothers atat Capitol Center for the Arts, Swope Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 11:00am ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Wednesday, February 3, 2027

Bronwyn at the Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1053165471112388/

Thursday, February 4, 2027

Joe Crookston at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, February 6, 2027

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Monday, February 8, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, February 13, 2027

Aleksi Campagne at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Caitlin Canty at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, February 14, 2027

Altan at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Monday, February 15, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, February 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center,State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Monday, February 22, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, February 26, 2027

Martin Sexton at the Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1620156536517842/

Sunday, February 28, 2027

Tom Pirazzoli and Brad Myrick at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, March 1, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, March 4, 2027

Night Kitchen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 5, 2027

Solas at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Saturday, March 6, 2027

Reed Foehl at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Thursday, March 11, 2027

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Saturday, March 13, 2027

Beecharmer at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Monday, March 15, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, March 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center,State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Monday, March 22, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, March 25, 2027

Patty Larkin at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Thursday, April 1, 2027

Soggy Po’Boys at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 2, 2027

La Famille LeBlanc – Acadian Music from New Brunswick at the Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Saturday, April 3, 2027

Ellis Paul at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, March 28, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, April 4, 2027

The Ize Trio at First Congregational Church of Hancock 47 Main Street Hancock NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://www.musiconnorwaypond.org/upcoming-events/momenta-quartet-5x8k6

Monday, April 5, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, April 10, 2027

Aiofe O’Donovan with Eric and Colin Jakobsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Novos Caminhos at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Monday, April 12, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, April 15, 2027

Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Sunday, April 18, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center,State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Monday, April 19, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, April 22, 2027

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, April 23 through Sunday, 25, 2027

Festival! New England Fok Festival(NEFFA) at Best Western Plaza Hotel, 81 Royal Plaza West, Mrlbroough MA ~ ~https://neffa.org/ ~ Perforner Applications close October 15, 2026!

Monday, April 26, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, April 25, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Thursday, April 29, 2027

John Gorka at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Monday, May 3, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, May 8, 2027

Red Skies at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Monday, May 10, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, May 14, 2027

Lucy Kaplanski at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Saturday, May 15, 2027

Ellis Paul at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Sunday, May 16, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center,State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Monday, May 17, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, May 23, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, May 24, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, May 31, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, June 7, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, June 11, 2027

Kim Richie at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Monday, June 14, 2027

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, June 20, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Howard Recreation Center,State Office Park, intersection of Brown + Kent Rds. Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Sunday, June 27, 2027

Shape Note Singing (fourth Sunday) at Nelson Library (lower level) , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/