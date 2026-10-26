October Playlists for The Folk Show

Here are the The Folk Show playlists from October, 2026:

Title Artist Album

Peace Song Sue Horowitz FOLK NOW - March 2022

Crowded Table Luke Laird, Lori McKenna & Barry Dean The Songwriter Tapes, Vol. 3 - EP

My Rainbow Race Pete Seeger Pete

When I'm Gone Phil Ochs Phil Ochs In Concert

Polly Annâ€™s Hammer Our Native Daughters Songs of Our Native Daughters

When I Was a Boy Dar Williams The Honesty Room

What If It Will Be Ok? Cosy Sheridan A Beautiful Sound

Why Do We Build the Wall? Anais Mitchell Songwriter's Showcase 9-13-11

Crayola Doesn't Make A Color For Your Eyes Kristin Andreassen Kiss Me Hello

When Fall Comes To New England Cheryl Wheeler Different Stripe

Four Strong Winds Jonathan Edwards Rollin' Along - Live In Holland

Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness Nanci Griffith Other Voices, Other Rooms

1942 Tom Pirozzoli 1942 - Single

Canned Goods Greg Brown If I Had Known

Apple Picker's Reel Priscilla Herdman Daydreamer

Peach Pickin' Time Down In Georgia Jimmie Rodgers Jimmie Rodgers 1932 : No Hard Times

Watching The Apples Grow Stan Rogers Fogarty's Cove (Remastered)

Do You Love An apple Cosy Sheridan and Susie Burke Recorded at Peterborough Players, 2003

Apples and Cheese Tom Smith Folk Radio Singles - October 2021

Highrise Vance Gilbert One Thru Fourteen

October Song Cindy Kallet Neighbors

Big Rock Candy Mountain Burl Ives Burl Ives Live

The Apple Tree Rum Ragged Gone Jiggin'

I Saw a Stranger with Your Hair John Gorka Land of the Bottom Line

Frolic(for guitar and small elephant) Gordon Bok & Cindy Kallet Neighbors

I'll Fly Away Alison Krauss & Gillian Welch Down From The Mountain: Live Concert Performances By The Artists & Musicians Of "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"

Where the Soul of Man Never Dies Ricky Skaggs & Tony Rice Skaggs and Rice

City Of New Orleans Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert Harp - A Time To Sing!

Fishing Richard Shindell Courier

Walk On Boy Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton Live at the Legion

The Hills of Isle Au Haut Gordon Bok Apples In the Basket

Murder in the City The Avett Brothers The Second Gleam

No Letter Sierra Ferrell Trail Of Flowers

Fields Of Gold Eva Cassidy Live At Blues Alley

Songbird Jesse Winchester Jesse Winchester: Live From Mountain Stage

Self Aware Then Self Obsessed The Pairs Together on a Rock

Last Days Of Fourth Grade/Against The Grain/Jig For Tim (Waltz And Jigs) Matt & Shannon Heaton Whirring Wings

HumbleandKindacoustic Lori McKenna single

Morning Train The Clements Brothers Recorded at NHPR

Give Yourself To Love (Live) Kate Wolf Weaver Of Visions - Anthology (1)

The Verdant Mile Tracy Grammer The Verdant Mile

Dog Dreams Jonatha Brooke Big Times In A Small Town- The Vineyard Tapes

Howl At The Moon Cheryl Wheeler Kerrville Highlights 1995

Mo Ghile Mear(Our Hero) Sting & The Chieftains The Long Black Veil

When My Story Ends The Mammals Sunshiner Sunshiner.

October 11

Title Artist Album

Find The Cost Of Freedom (Live - Music Hall, Boston, MA, October 3, 1971) Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Carry On (Disc 2)

Walk Humbly, Son Eddie From Ohio This Is Me

North Ari & Mia Unruly Heart

The Dutchman Anne Hills October Child

Buckets Of Rain Eddie Holstein Eddie Holstein

October Winds Bill Staines The First Million Miles

Soldier of Fortune Mary Gauthier Reckoning

Twelve Gates to the city Bruce Cockburn Bone on Bone

Make and Break Harbour Archie Fisher and Garnet Rogers The Best Times After All

Trouble In The Fields Andy & Judy Folk Radio Singles - October 2021

October Song Cantrip Undark

October Reasons Nanci Griffith Working in Corners

Why Walk When You Can Fly Mary Chapin Carpenter Stones In The Road

This Shirt (w.Doug Long) Garnet Rogers Summer Lightning

Come Along, Rowan Rachel Sumner Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light

Interview and Performance: Louise Bichan

The Suit Jerry Douglas Lookout For Hope

50 Ways (To Leave Your Lover) The Travelin' McCourys V#1 2024

You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive Red Molly James

Walking In The Dew Ã‰amonn Coyne & Kris Drever Honk Toot Suite

Hurricane Jane Cassie and Maggie Sterling Road

Me and John and Paul The Grascals The Rounder Records Story: Disc 4

Magnolia Wind John Prine & Emmylou Harris This One's For Him: A Tribute To Guy Clark [Disc 2]

Clay Pigeons Blaze Foley Sittin' By the Road

I Ain't No Jesus Ellis Paul The Storyteller's Suitcase

Little Angel, Little Brother Lucinda Williams The Folkscene Collection, Vol. II

The Assassination of John Fahey Stefan Grossman Thunder on the Run

The Assassination of Stephan Grossman John Fahey Old Fashioned Love

If Kisses Were Apples Leo Kretzner Bold Orion

If It Were Up To Me Cheryl Wheeler Sylvia Hotel

October Light Robin Williams These Times We're Living In: A Red House Anthology

Lay Down Your Weary Tune Bob Dylan Biograph

Final Trawl Archie Fisher and Garnet Rogers The Best Times After All

October 18

Title Artist Album

Be The Change (Acoustic) Arlon Bennett Summer's Voice

Down The Hall Bonnie Raitt Just Like That...

Cool About It boygenius the record

Lipstick on a Coffee Cup Braden Gates Kitchen Days

95 South The Duhks Fast Paced World

The President Sang Amazing Grace Zoe Mulford Small Brown Birds

Beside Myself Yonder Mountain String Band Get Yourself Outside

Music of Healing Smailovic & Sands Sarajevo Belfast

The Cumberland And The Merrimac Tim Eriksen Every Sound Below

This is who we are Chris O'Connor single

Dragonslayer Kray Van Kirk Empire

That's The Way Love Goes Sisters Of Harmony The Early Years

Broken Wings Dougie MacLean The Dougie MacLean Collection

Trouble (Pulled Up A Chair) Thea Hopkins Blossoms & Ghosts

99 High Shannon Heaton The Blue Dress

It's A Hard Life Nanci Griffith Concerts for a Landmine Free World

May You Never John Martyn Solid Air

Buddy Better Get On Down the Line The Kingston Trio The Kingston Trio Greatest Hits

Can We Just Talk Jon Pousette-Dart Talk

The Angels Laid Him Away Rhiannon Giddens Freedom Highway

For Free Joni Mitchell & James Taylor Joni & James

When You And I Were Young Golden Ring For All The Good People

Louise Suzy Thompson single

Oh Mary, Don't You Weep (feat Bernice Johnson Reagon Appleseed's 21st Anniversary

Lydia Slaid Cleaves Broke Down

Rain in the Valley The Steel Wheels Lay Down, Lay Low

Amelia Earhart Sally Rogers What can One Little Person Do?

Crazy Lazy Days The Lion Sisters The Lion Sisters - EP

Samson and Delilah Rev. Gary Davis Live At Gerde's Folk City (Disc 2)

The Way I Am Martin Sexton In The Journey

My Suitcase Is Always Packed The Red Stick Ramblers My Suitcase Is Always Packed

Barroom Girls [Live] Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg [Disc 2]

Hockey Skates Kathleen Edwards Failer

I Have Seen Freedom Being Born Joe Jencks The Forgotten

The Freedom of Forgiving Tom Paxton, Cathy Fink And Marcy Marxer All New [Disc 1]

I Still Miss Someone Garnet Rogers, Greg Brown, Pete Heitzman, Karen Savoca Live at the Black Sheep

Angel's Blue Eyes Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott Memories and Moments

By The Rivers of Babylon Jorma Kaukonen Stars in My Crown

Please Don't Bury Me [Live] John Prine Tribute to Steve Goodman

99 Years And One Dark Day Appalachian Road Show Tribulation

Broken Truth Tim Grimm single

Embryonic Journey Leo Kottke Essential Leo Kottke

October 25

Title Artist Album

He Had A Long Chain On Tim O'Brien & The O'Boys Oh Boy! O'Boy!

Jacob's Dream Alison Krauss A Hundred Miles Or More: A Collection

Off the Rails Garnet Rogers Small Victory

The Witch Of Lake Champlain Banjo Dan Mystries & Mysteries

Straight To the Heart of Love Tom Pirozzoli Travels

Wade In the Water Ella Jenkins African-American Folk Rhythms

Prince of Darkness Indigo Girls Indigo Girls (Expanded Edition)

Who Were the Witches Purly Gates Songs For a Healthy World

Where Rainbows Never Die (feat. Mindy Smith & Maia Sharp) Fancy Hagood American Spirit: The Last Drag

Child of the Great Lakes The Faux Paws The Faux Paws

Blue Wing Dave Alvin King of California

Hallowe'en Jean Redpath Leaving the Land

Testimony FERRON Impressionistic DOUBLE CD

A Delicate Balance Tom Dundee Lyfe Tyme a Rhyme

Ribbon of Darkness Bruce Cockburn Beautiful - A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot

Ghost Riders In The Sky McCaslin, Mary Things We Said Today

Shotgun Down the Avalanche (Live) Shawn Colvin Shawn Colvin: Live

Margery Grey Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen A Sense Of Place

Titanic Set: Drowsy Maggie / Blarney Pilgrim Gaelic Storm Special Reserve

The Witch of the Westmorland Stan Rogers Between the Breaks

Mr. Bojangles (Live Version) Jerry Jeff Walker 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Jerry Jeff Walker

Have I Told You Lately That I Love You ? The Chieftains & Van Morrison The Long Black Veil

Women Be Wise Sippie Wallace Sippie

Arcand-saw Traveler / Arkansas Traveler Joe Newberry & April Verch Going Home

Last Thing On My Mind Tony Rice Church Street Blues

Long Black Veil David Mallett The Horse I Rode in On

Rescue The Ghosts Tim Grimm The Back Fields

Make You Feel My Love Willa Mamet & Paul Miller East Hill Road

These Days The Brothers Comatose & AJ Lee & Blue Summit These Days - Single

Are You Happy Now? Richard Shindell When October Goes - Autumn Love Songs

SpookyNightcat Louise Bichan Recorded Live at NHPR

The Death Of Sis Draper (Part 1) Shawn Camp The Ghost Of Sis Draper

The Ghost Of Johnny Cash Shawn Mullins Light You Up

The Witch Kaia Kater Recorded Live at NHPR

Lost Lovin Gal Cahalen Morrison And Eli West The Holy Coming Of The Storm

Hey Good Lookin' Red MollY Recorded Live

Bonaparte's Retreat John McGann Upslide

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry Cathy Fink Doggone My Time