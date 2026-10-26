October Playlists for The Folk Show
Here are the The Folk Show playlists from October, 2026:
Title Artist Album
Peace Song Sue Horowitz FOLK NOW - March 2022
Crowded Table Luke Laird, Lori McKenna & Barry Dean The Songwriter Tapes, Vol. 3 - EP
My Rainbow Race Pete Seeger Pete
When I'm Gone Phil Ochs Phil Ochs In Concert
Polly Annâ€™s Hammer Our Native Daughters Songs of Our Native Daughters
When I Was a Boy Dar Williams The Honesty Room
What If It Will Be Ok? Cosy Sheridan A Beautiful Sound
Why Do We Build the Wall? Anais Mitchell Songwriter's Showcase 9-13-11
Crayola Doesn't Make A Color For Your Eyes Kristin Andreassen Kiss Me Hello
When Fall Comes To New England Cheryl Wheeler Different Stripe
Four Strong Winds Jonathan Edwards Rollin' Along - Live In Holland
Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness Nanci Griffith Other Voices, Other Rooms
1942 Tom Pirozzoli 1942 - Single
Canned Goods Greg Brown If I Had Known
Apple Picker's Reel Priscilla Herdman Daydreamer
Peach Pickin' Time Down In Georgia Jimmie Rodgers Jimmie Rodgers 1932 : No Hard Times
Watching The Apples Grow Stan Rogers Fogarty's Cove (Remastered)
Do You Love An apple Cosy Sheridan and Susie Burke Recorded at Peterborough Players, 2003
Apples and Cheese Tom Smith Folk Radio Singles - October 2021
Highrise Vance Gilbert One Thru Fourteen
October Song Cindy Kallet Neighbors
Big Rock Candy Mountain Burl Ives Burl Ives Live
The Apple Tree Rum Ragged Gone Jiggin'
I Saw a Stranger with Your Hair John Gorka Land of the Bottom Line
Frolic(for guitar and small elephant) Gordon Bok & Cindy Kallet Neighbors
I'll Fly Away Alison Krauss & Gillian Welch Down From The Mountain: Live Concert Performances By The Artists & Musicians Of "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"
Where the Soul of Man Never Dies Ricky Skaggs & Tony Rice Skaggs and Rice
City Of New Orleans Arlo Guthrie, Holly Near, Pete Seeger, Ronnie Gilbert Harp - A Time To Sing!
Fishing Richard Shindell Courier
Walk On Boy Billy Strings and Bryan Sutton Live at the Legion
The Hills of Isle Au Haut Gordon Bok Apples In the Basket
Murder in the City The Avett Brothers The Second Gleam
No Letter Sierra Ferrell Trail Of Flowers
Fields Of Gold Eva Cassidy Live At Blues Alley
Songbird Jesse Winchester Jesse Winchester: Live From Mountain Stage
Self Aware Then Self Obsessed The Pairs Together on a Rock
Last Days Of Fourth Grade/Against The Grain/Jig For Tim (Waltz And Jigs) Matt & Shannon Heaton Whirring Wings
HumbleandKindacoustic Lori McKenna single
Morning Train The Clements Brothers Recorded at NHPR
Give Yourself To Love (Live) Kate Wolf Weaver Of Visions - Anthology (1)
The Verdant Mile Tracy Grammer The Verdant Mile
Dog Dreams Jonatha Brooke Big Times In A Small Town- The Vineyard Tapes
Howl At The Moon Cheryl Wheeler Kerrville Highlights 1995
Mo Ghile Mear(Our Hero) Sting & The Chieftains The Long Black Veil
When My Story Ends The Mammals Sunshiner Sunshiner.
October 11
Title Artist Album
Find The Cost Of Freedom (Live - Music Hall, Boston, MA, October 3, 1971) Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Carry On (Disc 2)
Walk Humbly, Son Eddie From Ohio This Is Me
North Ari & Mia Unruly Heart
The Dutchman Anne Hills October Child
Buckets Of Rain Eddie Holstein Eddie Holstein
October Winds Bill Staines The First Million Miles
Soldier of Fortune Mary Gauthier Reckoning
Twelve Gates to the city Bruce Cockburn Bone on Bone
Make and Break Harbour Archie Fisher and Garnet Rogers The Best Times After All
Trouble In The Fields Andy & Judy Folk Radio Singles - October 2021
October Song Cantrip Undark
October Reasons Nanci Griffith Working in Corners
Why Walk When You Can Fly Mary Chapin Carpenter Stones In The Road
This Shirt (w.Doug Long) Garnet Rogers Summer Lightning
Come Along, Rowan Rachel Sumner Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light
Interview and Performance: Louise Bichan
The Suit Jerry Douglas Lookout For Hope
50 Ways (To Leave Your Lover) The Travelin' McCourys V#1 2024
You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive Red Molly James
Walking In The Dew Ã‰amonn Coyne & Kris Drever Honk Toot Suite
Hurricane Jane Cassie and Maggie Sterling Road
Me and John and Paul The Grascals The Rounder Records Story: Disc 4
Magnolia Wind John Prine & Emmylou Harris This One's For Him: A Tribute To Guy Clark [Disc 2]
Clay Pigeons Blaze Foley Sittin' By the Road
I Ain't No Jesus Ellis Paul The Storyteller's Suitcase
Little Angel, Little Brother Lucinda Williams The Folkscene Collection, Vol. II
The Assassination of John Fahey Stefan Grossman Thunder on the Run
The Assassination of Stephan Grossman John Fahey Old Fashioned Love
If Kisses Were Apples Leo Kretzner Bold Orion
If It Were Up To Me Cheryl Wheeler Sylvia Hotel
October Light Robin Williams These Times We're Living In: A Red House Anthology
Lay Down Your Weary Tune Bob Dylan Biograph
Final Trawl Archie Fisher and Garnet Rogers The Best Times After All
October 18
Title Artist Album
Be The Change (Acoustic) Arlon Bennett Summer's Voice
Down The Hall Bonnie Raitt Just Like That...
Cool About It boygenius the record
Lipstick on a Coffee Cup Braden Gates Kitchen Days
95 South The Duhks Fast Paced World
The President Sang Amazing Grace Zoe Mulford Small Brown Birds
Beside Myself Yonder Mountain String Band Get Yourself Outside
Music of Healing Smailovic & Sands Sarajevo Belfast
The Cumberland And The Merrimac Tim Eriksen Every Sound Below
This is who we are Chris O'Connor single
Dragonslayer Kray Van Kirk Empire
That's The Way Love Goes Sisters Of Harmony The Early Years
Broken Wings Dougie MacLean The Dougie MacLean Collection
Trouble (Pulled Up A Chair) Thea Hopkins Blossoms & Ghosts
99 High Shannon Heaton The Blue Dress
It's A Hard Life Nanci Griffith Concerts for a Landmine Free World
May You Never John Martyn Solid Air
Buddy Better Get On Down the Line The Kingston Trio The Kingston Trio Greatest Hits
Can We Just Talk Jon Pousette-Dart Talk
The Angels Laid Him Away Rhiannon Giddens Freedom Highway
For Free Joni Mitchell & James Taylor Joni & James
When You And I Were Young Golden Ring For All The Good People
Louise Suzy Thompson single
Oh Mary, Don't You Weep (feat Bernice Johnson Reagon Appleseed's 21st Anniversary
Lydia Slaid Cleaves Broke Down
Rain in the Valley The Steel Wheels Lay Down, Lay Low
Amelia Earhart Sally Rogers What can One Little Person Do?
Crazy Lazy Days The Lion Sisters The Lion Sisters - EP
Samson and Delilah Rev. Gary Davis Live At Gerde's Folk City (Disc 2)
The Way I Am Martin Sexton In The Journey
My Suitcase Is Always Packed The Red Stick Ramblers My Suitcase Is Always Packed
Barroom Girls [Live] Gillian Welch Boots No. 1: The Official Revival Bootleg [Disc 2]
Hockey Skates Kathleen Edwards Failer
I Have Seen Freedom Being Born Joe Jencks The Forgotten
The Freedom of Forgiving Tom Paxton, Cathy Fink And Marcy Marxer All New [Disc 1]
I Still Miss Someone Garnet Rogers, Greg Brown, Pete Heitzman, Karen Savoca Live at the Black Sheep
Angel's Blue Eyes Tim O'Brien & Darrell Scott Memories and Moments
By The Rivers of Babylon Jorma Kaukonen Stars in My Crown
Please Don't Bury Me [Live] John Prine Tribute to Steve Goodman
99 Years And One Dark Day Appalachian Road Show Tribulation
Broken Truth Tim Grimm single
Embryonic Journey Leo Kottke Essential Leo Kottke
October 25
Title Artist Album
He Had A Long Chain On Tim O'Brien & The O'Boys Oh Boy! O'Boy!
Jacob's Dream Alison Krauss A Hundred Miles Or More: A Collection
Off the Rails Garnet Rogers Small Victory
The Witch Of Lake Champlain Banjo Dan Mystries & Mysteries
Straight To the Heart of Love Tom Pirozzoli Travels
Wade In the Water Ella Jenkins African-American Folk Rhythms
Prince of Darkness Indigo Girls Indigo Girls (Expanded Edition)
Who Were the Witches Purly Gates Songs For a Healthy World
Where Rainbows Never Die (feat. Mindy Smith & Maia Sharp) Fancy Hagood American Spirit: The Last Drag
Child of the Great Lakes The Faux Paws The Faux Paws
Blue Wing Dave Alvin King of California
Hallowe'en Jean Redpath Leaving the Land
Testimony FERRON Impressionistic DOUBLE CD
A Delicate Balance Tom Dundee Lyfe Tyme a Rhyme
Ribbon of Darkness Bruce Cockburn Beautiful - A Tribute to Gordon Lightfoot
Ghost Riders In The Sky McCaslin, Mary Things We Said Today
Shotgun Down the Avalanche (Live) Shawn Colvin Shawn Colvin: Live
Margery Grey Steve Gillette & Cindy Mangsen A Sense Of Place
Titanic Set: Drowsy Maggie / Blarney Pilgrim Gaelic Storm Special Reserve
The Witch of the Westmorland Stan Rogers Between the Breaks
Mr. Bojangles (Live Version) Jerry Jeff Walker 20th Century Masters - The Millennium Collection: The Best of Jerry Jeff Walker
Have I Told You Lately That I Love You ? The Chieftains & Van Morrison The Long Black Veil
Women Be Wise Sippie Wallace Sippie
Arcand-saw Traveler / Arkansas Traveler Joe Newberry & April Verch Going Home
Last Thing On My Mind Tony Rice Church Street Blues
Long Black Veil David Mallett The Horse I Rode in On
Rescue The Ghosts Tim Grimm The Back Fields
Make You Feel My Love Willa Mamet & Paul Miller East Hill Road
These Days The Brothers Comatose & AJ Lee & Blue Summit These Days - Single
Are You Happy Now? Richard Shindell When October Goes - Autumn Love Songs
SpookyNightcat Louise Bichan Recorded Live at NHPR
The Death Of Sis Draper (Part 1) Shawn Camp The Ghost Of Sis Draper
The Ghost Of Johnny Cash Shawn Mullins Light You Up
The Witch Kaia Kater Recorded Live at NHPR
Lost Lovin Gal Cahalen Morrison And Eli West The Holy Coming Of The Storm
Hey Good Lookin' Red MollY Recorded Live
Bonaparte's Retreat John McGann Upslide
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry Cathy Fink Doggone My Time