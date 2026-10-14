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Arts & Culture
The Folk Show

The Folk Show: Louise Bichan gives a sneak peak of upcoming 'All Hallows Eve' tour

By NHPR Staff
Published October 14, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT
The name of Louise Bichan's latest recording is Binnorie.
Louise Bichan
The name of Louise Bichan's latest recording is "Binnorie."

Louise Bichan and her band — comprised of Ethan Setiawan, Brendan Hearn, and Connor Hearn — stopped by The Folk Show with Kate McNally for a preview of their upcoming All Hallows Eve tour.

The band has just released "Binnorie," a new album featuring guest artists Aoife O’Donovan, Katie McNally, and Kris Drever.

Their tour promises a multi-faceted performance, complete with costumes and a crankie created by Bichan, who is also a graphic designer and visual artist.

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