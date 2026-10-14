The Folk Show: Louise Bichan gives a sneak peak of upcoming 'All Hallows Eve' tour

Louise Bichan and her band — comprised of Ethan Setiawan, Brendan Hearn, and Connor Hearn — stopped by The Folk Show with Kate McNally for a preview of their upcoming All Hallows Eve tour.

The band has just released "Binnorie," a new album featuring guest artists Aoife O’Donovan, Katie McNally, and Kris Drever.

Their tour promises a multi-faceted performance, complete with costumes and a crankie created by Bichan, who is also a graphic designer and visual artist.