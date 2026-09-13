Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 9.13.26
NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar
Monday,September 14, 2026 edition
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, September 14, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Trans Joy and Resilience with Jessye DeSilva and Hazel Basil at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Humbird, Alela Diane, and John Craigie at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Bluegrass Jam with Red Spruce at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Thursday, Swptember 17, 2026
“Always Sometimes” with Aaron Nadeau at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/
High Horse at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
Damien Jurado with St. Yuma at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Dylan Earl with Olivia Ellen Lloyd at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Jcasssie and Maggie at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sober Salon at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Friday, September 18, 2025
Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwright with Charlie Koch and Glen Roethel at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-cosy-sheridan-sloan-wainwright-w-charlie-koch-glen-roethel-nelson-town-hall-september-18-2026/
Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Lucy Kaplansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Vienna Teng at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/
Joe Kenneally with The Modern Fools at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Slambovian Circus of Dreams (unplugged) at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20, 2026
Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~~ https://nhscot.org/ ~ Demonstrations, Highland Games, Piping, Highland Dancing, music with Albannach, Cantrip and more.
Festival! [Sept 18-19] Vermont Food and Music Festival, West Windsor VT ~ 4pm Fiday through 9pm Saturday ET ~ https://events.humanitix.com/vt-food-and-music-festival ~ Kat Wright and Brooks Hubbard (Friday night), Hiss Golden Messenger and Shovels and Rope (Saturday)
The Song Session Songwriting Workshops: Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwrightat Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-song-sessions-songwriting-workshop-september-19-20-2026/
Saturday, September 19, 2026
Dance! Concord contra dance at the City-Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Rd., Concord Heights, NH ~ 7:00 – 10:00pm ET~ https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/~ No experience necessary. All dances taught. Beginners, singles, families welcome.
Joe Crookstonat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/
Sierra Hull at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Suzy Boggus at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-event-bogguss26/
Emma’s Revolution (outdoors) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 12 noon ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.emmasrevolution.com/
Charlie Chronopoulos and Joanne the Band at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/charliethebandjoannetheband
Capitol Region Blues Network Solo-Duo Competition at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
The Clements Brothers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Joyce Andersen & Harvey Reid at “Art in the Park”, Moulton Park, 394 York Street, York Harbor ME ~ 10am-12noon ET ~ https://www.joyscream.com https://www.woodpecker.com ~ Booths full of art and crafts from New England artists. Music & Food!
Joyce Andersen and the new band The Hearts with Mary Dellea, Jim Rudolf, Old Time Dave Talmage and Joyce Andersen at “The Takedown Festival”, Raitt Farm, 2077 State Road, Eliot ME ~ Festival: 11am-10pm; music set: 4:30pm ET ~ https://www.joyscream.comhttps://www.woodpecker.com ~ This festival is kind of a word of mouth thing encouraging no phones. There is camping.There is carboard for kiddos, local vendors and food trucks. It will culminate in a live re-enactiment of the movie Matilda. $25, Kids under 12 free
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1 ~ music by Carol Bittenson & Debby Knight
Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road and Diane Ziegler at Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 7:00 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/
Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Littleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/
Open Mic at Nottingham Community Church UU 106 Church Street, Nottingham NH ~ 1-3pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html
Vienna Teng at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar
Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Chesham NH ~ 12:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ location and details provided in ticket email.
Celtic Thunder at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Will Hoge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Dwayne Haggins Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Will Hoge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Chris Smither at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Jensen McRae at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Monday, September 21, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Madison Cunningham at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, September 24, 2026
David Francey at Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~
Donna the Buffalo at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/
Ali McGuirk at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Reed Foehl at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Friday, September 25, 2026
California Guitar Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Tophouse at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Sarah Milonovich and Daisycutterat Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Myrtle Street Klezmer at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, September 26, 2026
Cosy Sheridan, The Bottom Dollars, Andrew and Noah Vannorstrandat The Anonymous Coffee House, Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.anoncoffee.org/
Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival , Edgerton Park, New Haven CT ~ 11am – 8pm ET ~https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~Kyshona, The Wolff Sisers, Kemp Harris, Riley Cotton and th Tin Men, American Elm. Bryan Titus, Louie Lou Louis, Laura Clapp, Tina Ross, Shawn Taylor, Christina Meadows, Me – Like Many
Angela Hassan at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Vanessa Collier at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/
Donna the Buffalo at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Madison Cunninghamat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Amy Speace in the Ballroomat The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Willis Allen Ramsey at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Hiroya Tsukamoto and California Guitar Trio at Majestic Theatre, Conway NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
Kotoko Brass at Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 4 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/bandwagon-summer-series#/events
Saturday, September 26 through Sunday, September 27, 2026
Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~~https://pmffest.org/ ~ JD & The Stonemasons, Tom Kastle, Sara Grey, Kieron Means & Dave MacLurg, Castlebay, Sea Dogs, London Julie, Dirty Blue Shirts
Sunday, September 27, 2926
Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/
Ellis Paul at The Farmstand 1119 Page Hill Road, Tamworth (Chocorua) NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
Aztec Two Step at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Ordinary Elephant at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Trey Hensleyat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Charlie King Album Relase Concert Livestream ~ 7:30-9:00pm ET ~https://charlieking.org/d/10591/Charlie-King-CD-Release-Concert (buy tickets on the web in advance of concert)
Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Gordon Belsher andCynthia MacLeodat Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mariposa Museum, Peterorough NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pnh.mariposamuseum.org/main-pages/events-in-peterborough/
Monday, September 28, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Tuesday, September 29, 2026
Oliver Wood (of the Wood Brothers) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Music and Spoekn Word with Wendy Keith, Joey Clark, Willow Greene, Doug Ferrell at the Optimist Cafe, Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ call 603-593-5389 for information and reservations ~ this is a dinner and show
Wednesday, September 30, 2926
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
MaMuse at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Thursday, October 1, 2026
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Ordinary Elephant at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
Sandwich Rangers at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
Friday, October 2, 2026
John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Cynthis MacCleod and Gordon Belsher (from Prince Edward Island)at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/
Old Hat String Band at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Rj Cowdery and Hope Dunbar at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/
Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2026
Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00 pm Friday, 7-9 Saturday, 5-7pm Sunday ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Saturday, October 3, 2026
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance, Town House, Peterborough NH ~
Francestown Cacademy offee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: Greg Young and Susan Ruth
Sam Grisman Project at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Robert Ellis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Oshima Brothers at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Sunday, October 4, 2026
Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy “Four on the Floor” at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Garrison Starr and Nini Camps at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
The Montvales at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.zenbarnvt.com/
Side Effects at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/
Monday, October 5, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
New Idea Society with Terraces at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/nisterraces
Katie Pruitt at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Arthur Buezo – Savage Folk at The Loading Dock, Littleton NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/#about
Thursday, October 8, 2026
Cantrip at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Lost Dog Street Bamd, Candi Jenkins, Margo Cilker at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Kouchera at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Andersen, Clark & Kneeland at The Stone Church Music Club, 5 Granite St. Newmarket NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~https://www.joyscream.com/https://www.woodpecker.com/~ A trio that came together for the July 4th release, The Pursuit of Happiness. Now we’re getting to know each other in this musical setting. Ken Clark, a keyboard genius on Hammond B3 an Wurlizer. Joyce with her array of sounds on violin, viola and guitar, Rob Kneeland on drums. All singers and songwriters and open to this new and fairly unconventional collaboration. It’s so alive!
White Mountain Ceili Band at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
Friday, October 9, 2026
The Lion Sisters, Last Train to Zinkov, Dan Pallota at The Anonymous Coffee House, Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.anoncoffee.org/
Cantrip at Old Songs Inc. Voorheesville NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.cantrip-music.com/tour
Bob Jordanat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Beausoleil with Michael Doucet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Stillwater with Lindsay Foote Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Lost Dog Street Bamd, Candi Jenkins, Margo Cilker at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Joshua Burnside at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, October 10, 2026
Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Dave Stamey at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/
Corey Branan at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Tom DiMenna “Songs of Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Harry Chapin”at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Dead to the Core at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
The Lion Sisters at The Loading Dock, Littleton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/#about
Sunday, October 11, 2026
Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/
Voces8 “Lead Me Home” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Alasdair and San Miguel Fraser at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Temple Mountain Music Jam at Tempple Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/863360949541384/
Monday, October 12, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, October 14, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Abbie Gardner atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/
Bandits pn the Tun at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Kimaya Diggs with The Get Downs at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/kimayadiggsthegetdown
Thursday, October 15, 2026
Jake Blount at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Tall Heights at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, October 16, 2026
Ryan Hoodat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Keller Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Windborne Singers at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts https://meandthee.org/concerts/windborne/
Tom Chapin and Jen Chapin at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/
Saturday, October 17, 2026
Abby Gardner at The UU Church,Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
The Lion Sisters at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html
The Twelve Wild Geese at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/
Ellis Paul at New Moon Coffee House, UU Church, 16 Ashland Street, Haverhill MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
Windborne Singers at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Fred Eaglesmith and the Velvet Frogs at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/
Yasmin Williams at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/
Sol y Canto with Doozy Jane at Brewbakers, 38 Emerald Street, Keen NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/solycantodoozyjane
Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Sunday, October 18, 2026
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1 ~ music by Bruce Cobb and Annalise Papinsick
Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/
Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Windborne Singers at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Lily Soleil at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/
Monday, October 19, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Palmyra at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, October 22, 2026
Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://stonechurchvt.com/
John Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
Gaelic Storm at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Coco Montoya at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
The Lion Sisters at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/
Friday, October 23, 2026
The Strayaways at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Acoustic Alchemy at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Alash at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Darlingsideat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Saturday, October 24, 2026
Carsie Blanton at The Chocolate Church,804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Djékady w/ Balla Kouyaté, Mike Block + Mike Rivard at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
Springtide at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
The Blind Boys of Alabama at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events
The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Laurie Berkner Haloween Concert at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/
Ari Hest at Borrowed House Concerts, Plaistow NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://borrowedhouseconcerts.com/
Sunday, October 25, 2026
Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/
Carsie Blanton at Higher Ground Music, BurlingtonVT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/
Tab Benoit and Ghalia Volt at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Richard Shindell at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Jiggery Pokery at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/
Monday, October 26, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Carsie Blanton at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Thursday, October 29, 2026
Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
Josh Ritter at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events
Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Laura Cantrellat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Friday, October 30 2026
Garnet Rogers with Tom Pirozzoli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
October 31, 2026
Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows
Sunday, November 1, 2026
Dervish at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Monday, November 2, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, November 4, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Jason Isbell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/
Spencer LaJoye at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
The Chris O’Leary Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
The Lowest Pair at Radio Bean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.radiobean.com/
Friday, November 6, 2026
John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Rebecca Loebe with Sarah Blacker at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/
Jesse Cook (flamenco)at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Sarah McQuaid at BAAM at the Gem, Bethel ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thegemtheater.com/upcoming/
Steeplechase at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, November 6 through Saturday, November 7, 2026
Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Featured: Karen Mueller - mountain dulcimer, Karen Ashbrook - hammered dulcimer, Sasha Bogdanowitsch - mountain dulcimer; workshop leaders: Shana Aisenberg ⭐ Cliff Cole ⭐ Carrie Crompton ⭐ Kayte Devlin ⭐ Sam Edelston ⭐ Rudy Gabrielson ⭐ Deborah Justice ⭐ Bernd Krause ⭐ Ellen Pratt ⭐ Carol Walker ⭐ Dwain Wilder ⭐ Beverly Woods ⭐ Nina Zanetti ⭐ and more!further details TBA
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Taasi at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
Yellowhouse Blues Band at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Maya de Vitry at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Will Carlisle at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: The Lion Sisaters
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~
Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Food Pantry Fundraiser at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html~ Featuring Peg Chaffee & Cheryl Sager (Nice and Naughty), Leighton Holt, Oyster River Harmony, and Tom Duffy.
Monday, November 9, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Punch Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Friday, November 13, 2026
Sarah Jarosz at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/
Susan Wernerat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Goodnight Moonshine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Al-Mashreo Ensembleat Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Saturday, November 14, 2026
Pokey LaFarge at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/
Sarah Jarosz at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Southern Rail at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Marty O’Reilly at Radio Bean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.radiobean.com/
Songwriters in the Round (Lynne Deeves, Trina Hamlin, Coleen Sexton) at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Sunday, November 15, 2026
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1
Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/
Charlie King and Colleen Kattau “The People Have The Power” livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/
Monday, November 16, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Cowboy Junkies at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Wednesday, November 18, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, November 19, 2026
Laurie MacAllister and Seth Glier at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
The John Nemeth Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Friday, November 20, 2026
The Mammals Duo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/
Seth Glier and Laurie MacAlister at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
The Lion Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Rooster Blackspur at Venetian Soda Lounge, Burlington VT ~ ~
Saturday, November 21, 2026
Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Mark Erelli and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Rod MacDonald at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://rodmacdonald.com/
Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/
Sunday, November 22, 2026
Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/
Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/
Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
The Bones of J. R. Jones and Kris Casperat Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/
Monday, November 23, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, November 25, 2026
Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Sunday, November 29, 2026
An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ doors 3:15pm show 4pm ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Monday, November 30, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Windborne Singers at Farnsworth Concert Series, Rockland ME ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.farnsworthmuseum.org/event/farnsworth-concert-series-windborne-singers/https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Thursday, December 3, 2036
New England Bluegrass Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
Coig at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/
Tret Fure and Charlie Kingat Arms Library, 60 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/
Windborne Singers at Unitarian Church, (sponsored by Mariposa Museum), Peterborough NH ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/windborne-concert-at-the-unitarian-churchhttps://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Palaver Strings Quartet at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/
Friday, December 4, 2026
Willie Watson at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/
Bela Fleck at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Lunasa Irish Winter Solstice Celebration atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/lunasa-irish-winter-solstice-celebration/the-colonial-theatre/
Saturday, December 5, 2026
Tracy Grammer and Jim Henryat Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Kalos at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Tret Fure and Charlie Kinglivestream from The People’s Voice Cafe, New York City NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/https://charlieking.org/d/10601/STREAM-Charlie-King-and-Tret-Fure-at-Peoples-Voice-Cafe
Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: The Fretbenders
Sunday, December 6, 2026
Kalos at Brownington Ceilidh Club, Brownington Center VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour https://www.bandsintown.com/e/108385508
Windborne Singers in Berlin NH (location TBA)~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Monday, December 7, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Tuesday, December 9, 2027
Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Bombyx, 130 Pine Street, Florence MA ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/events/windborne/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Wednesday, December 10, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Brattleboro Music Center, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pmET ~ https://app.arts-people.com/?show=358760https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Friday, December 11, 2026
Ellis Paul at PCA Coffee House,10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
S. Carey at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, December 12, 2026
Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Cindy Kallett and Grey Larsen at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.kalletlarsen.com/
Livingston Taylor at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/
Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Old Songs, 37 South Main Street,Voorheesville NY ~ 7:30pmET ~ https://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts
Sunday, December 13, 2026
Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/
Tom Rush at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
Monday, December 14, 2026
Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, December 16, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, December 17, 2026
Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/
Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/squirrel-nut-zippers-christmas-caravan/the-colonial-theatre/
Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pmET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/cca-events/windborne-presents-music-of-midwinterhttps://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/
Friday, December 18, 2026
Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Saturday, December 19, 2026
Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/
Lunasa Christmas Celebration at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/
Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/
Squirrel Nut Zippers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 2:30pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2338724
Sunday, December 20, 2026
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1
Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/
Low Lily at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/
Irish Christmas in America atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 5pm ET~https://coloniallaconia.com/event/irish-christmas-in-america/the-colonial-theatre/~ Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this year’s show features an incredible line-up of talented artists including Cathy Jordan (vocals, bodhrán), Gráinne Hambly (Irish harp, concertina), Caoimhín Ó Fearghaíl (uilleann pipes, flute), Samantha Harvey (piano, dance) and Jack Warnock (guitar, vocals).Exceptional Irish music, song and dance combined with evocative photographic images, provide the perfect backdrop to a heartwarming celebration of the Christmas traditions of Ireland.
Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” in Portland ME (location TBA) ~ 2:30pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/
Monday, December 21, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, December 23, 2026
Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Monday, December 28, 2026
Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/
Wednesday, December 30, 2026
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, December 31, 2026
Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 4pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2338724
Saturday, January 2, 2027
The Seamus Egan Project with Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: Emily Margaret
Wednesday, January 6, 2027
Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Saturday, January 16, 2027
Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/
Sunday, January 17, 2027
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1
Friday, January 22, 2027
Billie Prine Presnts the Songs of John Prine at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/
Sunday, January 24, 2027
Dana Robinson at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
Saturday, February 13, 2027
Aleksi Campagne at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
Caitlin Canty at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Sunday, February 14, 2027
Altan at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/
Sunday, February 21, 2027
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1
Saturday, March 6, 2027
Reed Foehl at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Saturday, March 13, 2027
Beecharmer at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
Sunday, March 21, 2027
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1
Saturday, April 3, 2027
Ellis Paul at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Saturday, April 10, 2027
Aiofe O’Donovan with Eric and Colin Jakobsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/
Novos Caminhos at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
Sunday, April 18, 2027
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1
Saturday, May 8, 2027
Red Skies at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/
Friday, May 14, 2027
Lucy Kaplanski at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/
Saturday, May 15, 2027
Ellis Paul at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/
Sunday, May 16, 2027
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1
Friday, June 11, 2027
Kim Richie at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows
Sunday, June 20, 2027
Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm