NH's humble giant of a songwriter: John Gorka visits The Folk Show

John Gorka is an award-winning singer-songwriter with over 11 critically acclaimed albums to his name. His songs have been recorded by folk and Americana legends including Mary Chapin Carpenter, Nanci Griffith, Mary Black, and Maura O’Connell.

John joined Kate McNally on The Folk Show for a conversation about his latest, hope-filled album, "unentitled." Tune in to hear the visit and experience why The New York Times called Gorka "listenable, fresh, stunning," praising his emotional baritone and trademark twisted humor.

The Folk Show airs Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. on NHPR and Vermont Public. To listen to archived editions of The Folk Show search for NHPR Music on Mixcloud.

