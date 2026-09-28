NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 9.28.26

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday,September 28, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, September 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Ora Cogan with Alice Grace at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~7pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Oliver Wood (of the Wood Brothers) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Music and spoken word with Wendy Keith, Joey Clark, Willow Greene, Doug Farrell at the Optimist Cafe, Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ call 603-593-5389 for information and reservations ~ this is a dinner and show

Wednesday, September 30, 2926

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

MaMuse at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Bluegrass Night at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~6pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ordinary Elephant at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Sandwich Rangers at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Friday, October 2, 2026

Coastwise Radio at Wilton Folk Cafe, Second Congregational Church Hall, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ doors 7pm, show 7:30pm ET ~ Reservations strong recommended: email strumma@aol.com or call Sandy at 603-654-1245 https://www.facebook.com/events/1108005791557475https://coastwiseradio.com/

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Cynthia MacCleod and Gordon Belsher (from Prince Edward Island)at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Old Hat String Band at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Rj Cowdery and Hope Dunbar at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Sol Y Canto at Congregational Church, 15 Church Street, Norwich VT~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.solycanto.com/shows/

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2026

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00 pm Friday, 7-9 Saturday, 5-7pm Sunday ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance, Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/peterborough-first-saturday-contra-dance-5/2026-10-03/ ~ Music by Mari Black Trio

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: Greg Young and Susan Ruth

Sam Grisman Project at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Robert Ellis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Oshima Brothers at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Peter Mulvey at House Concert at Deb’s House, Harrisville NH ~ potluck 5:45pm show: 6:30pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ 603-318-9196

High Street Coffee House, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/HighStreetCoffeeHouse ~ Martin Decato featured

Mari Black Trio Concert at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3:00pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-mari-black-trio-nelson-town-hall-october-4-2026/https://monadnockfolk.org/

Mari Black Trio Workshop at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 11:00 to 12:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-mari-black-trio-workshops-nelson-town-hall-october-4-2026/

Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy “Four on the Floor” at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Garrison Starr and Nini Camps at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Montvales at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.zenbarnvt.com/

Side Effects at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

]SOLD OUT] Della Mae at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Monday, October 5, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

New Idea Society with Terraces at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/nisterraces

Katie Pruitt at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Arthur Buezo – Savage Folk at The Loading Dock, Littleton NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/#about

Bluegrass Night at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~6pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Thursday, October 8, 2026

Cantrip at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Lost Dog Street Band, Candi Jenkins, Margo Cilker at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Kouchera at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Andersen, Clark & Kneeland at The Stone Church Music Club, 5 Granite St. Newmarket NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~https://www.joyscream.com/https://www.woodpecker.com/~ A trio that came together for the July 4th release, The Pursuit of Happiness. Now we’re getting to know each other in this musical setting. Ken Clark, a keyboard genius on Hammond B3 an Wurlizer. Joyce with her array of sounds on violin, viola and guitar, Rob Kneeland on drums. All singers and songwriters and open to this new and fairly unconventional collaboration. It’s so alive!

White Mountain Ceili Band at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Friday, October 9, 2026

The Lion Sisters, Last Train to Zinkov, Dan Pallota at The Anonymous Coffee House, Lebanon, NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.anoncoffee.org/

Cantrip at Old Songs Inc. Voorheesville NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.cantrip-music.com/tour

Bob Jordanat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Beausoleil with Michael Doucet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Stillwater with Lindsay Foote Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Lost Dog Street Bamd, Candi Jenkins, Margo Cilker at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Joshua Burnside at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Dave Stamey at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

Corey Branan at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tom DiMenna “Songs of Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Harry Chapin”at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Dead to the Core at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

The Lion Sisters at The Loading Dock, Littleton NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/#about

Maria Muldaur and Bruce Katz (acoustic)at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Littleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Voces8 “Lead Me Home” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Alasdair and San Miguel Fraser at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Temple Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/863360949541384/

Roger Clark Miller and Michael Tarbox at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/ https://stage33live.com/2026/10/miller-tarbox/

Monday, October 12, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Abbie Gardner at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Bandits on the Run at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Kimaya Diggs with The Get Downs at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/kimayadiggsthegetdown

Bluegrass Night at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~6pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Jake Blount at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tall Heights at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Josh Ritterat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 16, 2026

Ryan Hoodat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Keller Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts https://meandthee.org/concerts/windborne/

Tom Chapin and Jen Chapin at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Ali McGuirk at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~7:30pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

The Clements Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church,Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Lion Sisters at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

The Twelve Wild Geese at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Ellis Paul at New Moon Coffee House, UU Church, 16 Ashland Street, Haverhill MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Windborne Singers at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Fred Eaglesmith and the Velvet Frogs at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Yasmin Williams at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Sol y Canto with Doozy Jane at Brewbakers, 38 Emerald Street, Keen NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/solycantodoozyjane

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1 ~ music by Bruce Cobb and Annalise Papinsick

Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Lily Soleil at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

Sol Y Canto with Queralt Geralt(Celtic) at House Concert, Burlington VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://www.solycanto.com/shows/

Jeff and Gina at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~6pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Monday, October 19, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, October 20, 2026

JOHNNYSWIMat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Palmyra at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Bluegrass Night at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~6pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Asleep at the Wheelat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://stonechurchvt.com/

John Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Gaelic Storm at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Coco Montoya at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Lion Sisters at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Friday, October 23, 2026

The Strayaways at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Acoustic Alchemy at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Alash at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Darlingsideat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Chocolate Church,804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Djékady w/ Balla Kouyaté, Mike Block + Mike Rivard at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Springtide at Common House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Blind Boys of Alabama at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Laurie Berkner Halloween Concert at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Ari Hest at Borrowed House Concerts, Plaistow NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://borrowedhouseconcerts.com/

Dar Williams at Becket Arts Center, Becket MA ~ 5:00-6:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/https://www.becketartscenter.org/calendar/an-evening-conversation-with-dar-williams

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/

Carsie Blanton at Higher Ground Music, BurlingtonVT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Tab Benoit and Ghalia Volt at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Richard Shindell at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Jiggery Pokery at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

Monday, October 26, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Carsie Blanton at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Bluegrass Night at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~6pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Louise Bichan Ba d, The Word Barn, Exeter, NH

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Josh Ritter at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Laura Cantrellat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, October 30 2026

Louise Bichan, Band special Halloween show, Opera House Arts, Stonington, ME

Garnet Rogers with Tom Pirozzoli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dervishat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

October 31, 2026

Louise Bichan Band, special Halloween Show, One Longfellow Square, Portland, ME

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Dervish at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Louise Bichan Band, The Burren, Somerville, MA

Monday, November 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jason Isbell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Spencer LaJoye at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

The Chris O’Leary Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Lowest Pair at Radio Bean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Friday, November 6, 2026

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Rebecca Loebe with Sarah Blacker at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Jesse Cook (flamenco)at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sarah McQuaid at BAAM at the Gem, Bethel ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thegemtheater.com/upcoming/

Steeplechase at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tanasi at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, November 6 through Saturday, November 7, 2026

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Featured: Karen Mueller - mountain dulcimer, Karen Ashbrook - hammered dulcimer, Sasha Bogdanowitsch - mountain dulcimer; workshop leaders: Shana Aisenberg ⭐ Cliff Cole ⭐ Carrie Crompton ⭐ Kayte Devlin ⭐ Sam Edelston ⭐ Rudy Gabrielson ⭐ Deborah Justice ⭐ Bernd Krause ⭐ Ellen Pratt ⭐ Carol Walker ⭐ Dwain Wilder ⭐ Beverly Woods ⭐ Nina Zanetti ⭐ and more!further details TBA

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Taasi at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Maya de Vitry at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Will Carlisle at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: The Lion Sisaters

Griffin William Sherry w/ Jake Swamp and the Pine at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 7pm / Show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Food Pantry Fundraiser at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html~ Featuring Peg Chaffee & Cheryl Sager (Nice and Naughty), Leighton Holt, Oyster River Harmony, and Tom Duffy.

Monday, November 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Sol Y Canto at Upper Valley Music Center, Lebanon NH ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://www.solycanto.com/shows/

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Punch Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Sarah Jaroszat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, November 13, 2026

Sarah Jarosz at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Susan Wernerat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Goodnight Moonshine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Al-Mashreo Ensembleat Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Soggy Po’Boys at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Steve Schuch at Concord Friends Meeting, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd, Canterbury NH ~ 7pm ET~ info: immigrantsupport@concordfriendsmeeting.org

Pokey LaFarge at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sarah Jarosz at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Southern Rail at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Marty O’Reilly at Radio Bean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Songwriters in the Round (Lynne Deeves, Trina Hamlin, Coleen Sexton) at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Springtide at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Sam Shackleton at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 7pm / Show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Charlie King and Colleen Kattau “The People Have The Power” livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/

Monday, November 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Cowboy Junkies at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

AJ Lee & Blue Summit withThe Cody Sisters at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 6pm / Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Laurie MacAllister and Seth Glier at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

The John Nemeth Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, November 20, 2026

The Mammals Duo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Seth Glier and Laurie MacAlister at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Lion Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Rooster Blackspur at Venetian Soda Lounge, Burlington VT ~ ~

Cowboy Junkiesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Mark Erelli and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Rod MacDonald at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://rodmacdonald.com/

Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Cowboy Junkiesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, November 22, 2026

Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

The Bones of J. R. Jones and Kris Casperat Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Jesse Peters curated show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Monday, November 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 28, 2026

Foxglove at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 6pm / Show 7pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

The Gibson Brothersat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, November 29, 2026

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ doors 3:15pm show 4pm ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Monday, November 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Windborne Singers at Farnsworth Concert Series, Rockland ME ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://www.farnsworthmuseum.org/event/farnsworth-concert-series-windborne-singers/https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Thursday, December 3, 2036

New England Bluegrass Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Coig at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie Kingat Arms Library, 60 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/

Windborne Singers at Unitarian Church, (sponsored by Mariposa Museum), Peterborough NH ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/windborne-concert-at-the-unitarian-churchhttps://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Palaver Strings Quartet at Chocolate Chrch Arts Center, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

The Wood Brothersat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, December 4, 2026

Willie Watson at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Bela Fleck at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Lunasa Irish Winter Solstice Celebration atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/lunasa-irish-winter-solstice-celebration/the-colonial-theatre/

GoldenOak at1 Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Tracy Grammer and Jim Henryat Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Dana Cunningham and Carol Noonanat The Little White Church, Eaton NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kalos at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie Kinglivestream from The People’s Voice Cafe, New York City NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/https://charlieking.org/d/10601/STREAM-Charlie-King-and-Tret-Fure-at-Peoples-Voice-Cafe

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: The Fretbenders

GoldenOak at1 Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.goldenoakband.com/shows

Dar Williams Trio at Cohoes Arts Centr, Cohoes NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/000064C2BE0125C5

Sunday, December 6, 2026

Kalos at Brownington Ceilidh Club, Brownington Center VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour https://www.bandsintown.com/e/108385508

Windborne Singers in Berlin NH (location TBA)~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Monday, December 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2027

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Bombyx, 130 Pine Street, Florence MA ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/events/windborne/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Wednesday, December 10, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Brattleboro Music Center, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pmET ~ https://app.arts-people.com/?show=358760https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Friday, December 11, 2026

Ellis Paul at PCA Coffee House,10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

S. Carey at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cindy Kallett and Grey Larsen at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.kalletlarsen.com/

Livingston Taylor at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Old Songs, 37 South Main Street,Voorheesville NY ~ 7:30pmET ~ https://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Lily Seabird with Eliza Niemi at Foam Brewer’s, Burlington VT ~7:30pm ET ~ https://www.foambrewers.com/events

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Tom Rush at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Monday, December 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 16, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 17, 2026

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/squirrel-nut-zippers-christmas-caravan/the-colonial-theatre/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph VT ~ 7pmET ~ https://www.chandler-arts.org/cca-events/windborne-presents-music-of-midwinterhttps://oldsongs.org/event/windborne-26/

Friday, December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Rickie Lee Jonesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Lunasa Christmas Celebration at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 2:30pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2338724

Ishna Irish Christmas at Town House, Peterborough NH ~ doors: 6pm Show 7pm ET ~ https://peterboroughconcertseries.com/

Rickie Lee Jonesat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, December 20, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Low Lily at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Irish Christmas in America atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 5pm ET~https://coloniallaconia.com/event/irish-christmas-in-america/the-colonial-theatre/~ Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this year’s show features an incredible line-up of talented artists including Cathy Jordan (vocals, bodhrán), Gráinne Hambly (Irish harp, concertina), Caoimhín Ó Fearghaíl (uilleann pipes, flute), Samantha Harvey (piano, dance) and Jack Warnock (guitar, vocals).Exceptional Irish music, song and dance combined with evocative photographic images, provide the perfect backdrop to a heartwarming celebration of the Christmas traditions of Ireland.

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” in Portland ME (location TBA) ~ 2:30pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/

Monday, December 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 23, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Monday, December 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 30, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 31, 2026

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” Livestream ~ 4pmET ~https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2338724

Soggy Po’Boysat Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, January 2, 2027

The Seamus Egan Project with Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Francestown Academy Coffee House, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Featured: Emily Margaret

Wednesday, January 6, 2027

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Saturday, January 9, 2027

Coastwise Radio at Pembroke City Limits, Suncook NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.pembrokecitylimits.com/https://coastwiseradio.com/

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Sunday, January 17, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Thursday, January 27, 2027

Amythyst Kiah at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH~ Doors 7pm / Show 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events

Friday, January 22, 2027

Billie Prine Presnts the Songs of John Prine at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Sunday, January 24, 2027

Dana Robinson at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Ken Waldman and Cyd Hughes at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, February 13, 2027

Aleksi Campagne at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Caitlin Canty at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, February 14, 2027

Altan at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Sunday, February 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Sunday, February 28, 2027

Tom Pirazzoli and Brad Myrickat Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, March 6, 2027

Reed Foehl at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Saturday, March 13, 2027

Beecharmer at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, March 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Saturday, April 3, 2027

Ellis Paul at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Saturday, April 10, 2027

Aiofe O’Donovan with Eric and Colin Jakobsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Novos Caminhos at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, April 18, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Saturday, May 8, 2027

Red Skies at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Friday, May 14, 2027

Lucy Kaplanski at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Saturday, May 15, 2027

Ellis Paul at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Sunday, May 16, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Friday, June 11, 2027

Kim Richie at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Sunday, June 20, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1