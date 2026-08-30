NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar

NHPR/VP Folk Show Events Calendar

Monday,August 31, 2026 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the Folk Show with Kate McNally Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, August 31, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, September 1, 2026

George Murtie and Andriana Chobot at Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://champlainvalleyfair.org/vermont-music-showcase/

Old Time Jam Session with Betsy Green at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Brad Mehldau at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Larry and Joe at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

David Karl Roberts and Blake Matteson at Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Jucntion VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://champlainvalleyfair.org/vermont-music-showcase/

Thursday, September 3 through Sunday, September 6, 2026

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ RRRinaco, Nick Chandler and Delivered, The Grass Messengers, Asheville Mountain Boys, Gentlemen’s Gambit, Blisterd Fingers, Ken and Jane Brooks, The LaClaires, and more…

Thursday, September 3, 2026

Loudon Wainwright with Evie Barnes at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Soggy Po’Boys with Cosmic Blossom at Levitt AMP Music Series at Veterans’ Park, ManchFestester NH ~ pre-concert food trucks available 5pm; show 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/ManchMusicNH

Never Come Down at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.zenbarnvt.com/

Loudon Wainwright with Evie Barnes at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 4, 2026

[Sold Out] Sierra Ferrell at Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green, Shelburne Museum, Shelburne VT ~~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

Tom Rush at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Skerryvore at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Bronwyn at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Steve Hartmann at Champlin Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction VT~ two shows: 3:30pm and5:45pm ET ~ https://champlainvalleyfair.org/

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

The Loonz and Steve Hartmann at Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Jucntion VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://champlainvalleyfair.org/vermont-music-showcase/

Bethany Yarrow with Gordon Titcomb ‘Songs of Love and Freedom, a tribute to Peter Yarrow” at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 4 through Sunday, September 6, 2026 (Labor Day Weekend)

Festival! The Crooked River Gathering at Hiram ME ~~https://crookedriverarts.org/~New England Bluegrass Band, Bloodroot Gap, Backwood Road Band, Larry and Joe, On the Trail, Marha Spencer and the Wonderland Band, Della Valla Trio, Timothy, Fiddlers Three, Alum Rige Boys and Ashlee, Lonesome Ace String Band, Bronwyn, Appalachian Roadshow, Tricky Britches, Hubby Jenkins, Hazel Project, Never Come Down, Authentic Unlimited, Joyce Anderson and Harvey Reid, Sandy River Ramblers, Lonesome Ace Stringband, Rock Hearts, The Kruger Brothers

Festival! Rhythm and Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, 4890A Old Post Rd, Charlestown RI ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/~ The Devil Makes Three, St Paul & The Broken Bones, Margo Price, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Yonder Mountain String Band, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Roomful of Blues, Donna The Buffalo, Donna The Buffalo, Johnny Mullenax, Quinn Sullivan, Kindred Valley, Kindred Valley, Los Texmaniacs, The Alpaca Gnomes, Steve Riley and The Mamou Playboys, Pine Leaf Boys, Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, Old-Fashioned Aces, Planet Zydeco, Christine Ohlman, Knickerbocker Allstars, jason Ingriselli and the miles north Band, The Suitcase Junket, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Sons Of Levin, The Quahogs, Futurebirds, Ward Hayden and The Outliers, Ruben Moreno, Tower of Power, Paul Gabriel Blues Band

[September 3-6] Crooked River Gathering, Hiram ME ~https://crookedriverarts.org/ ~ with the Kruger Brothers, Bronwein and more;

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/peterborough-first-saturday-contra-dance-5/2026-09-05/~ Hannah Chamberlain calling with Thistlebird.

Festival! Keene Music Festival (multi-genre festival) Keene NH ~ 11am-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/downtown-keene-nh/keene-music-fest-2026/1503302941172418/

[Sold Out] Sierra Ferrell at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

The Kennedys at Deb’s House Harrisville NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ This is a house concert… location supplied by email with RSVP.

Hildaland at 1794 Meetinghouse, 26 South Main Street, New Salem MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Devil Makes Three at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Dayna Kurz at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/ ~ She has been bestowed with many awards and praises, including being named the Female Songwriter of the Year by the National Academy of Songwriters. She’s toured and opened for the likes of Mavis Staples, Rufus Wainwright, B.B. King, Dr. John, Richie Havens, Chris Whitley, and the Blind Boys of Alabama. Her songs straddle a space between jazz, rock, and folk, & are pure poetry. She’ll be joined by Memphis guitarist Robert Maché. Homemade refreshments served at the break.

The Olson Brothers Band and Kyle Chadburn at Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://champlainvalleyfair.org/vermont-music-showcase/

Tom Rush accompanied by Brendan Cleary at Prescott Park, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Mary Gauthier and Jaimee Harris at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, September 5 through Sunday, September 6, 2026

Festival! Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival at President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Park, Plymouth VT ~ ~ https://plymouthfolk.com/~ Grace Morrison: Saturday 2-3 pm, Tom Pirozzoli with Brad Myrick: Saturday 3-4 pm, Joseph Parsons: Saturday 4-5 pm, KeruBo: Sunday 2-3 pm, Sister Speak: Sunday 3-4 pm, The Kennedys:Sunday 4-5pm

Sunday, September 6, 2026

Cantrip at New World Festival 2026 , Randolph, VT ~ 11am ET ~ https://www.cantrip-music.com/tour

[Sold Out] Sierra Ferrell at The Pines Theatre, Northampton MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour

The Low Stakes at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

Troy Millette and the Fire Below and Chris and Erica at Champlain Valley Fair, 105 Pearl Street, Essex Junction VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://champlainvalleyfair.org/vermont-music-showcase/

Windborne at Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://tix.windbornesingers.com/events/windborne/2288633~ We're excited to bring you songs of social struggle and revolutionary optimism, and polyphony from the Occitan region of southern France.

The Gibson Brothers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~two shows: 4 pm and 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Monday, September 7, 2026

Festival! 42nd Annual Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, on the Common, Lawrence MA ~ 12 noon to 5pm ET ~https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/performershttps://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/ ~ Multi-genre festival lineup: NAYELLI, VERONICA ROBLES, MOVEMENT CITY SHOWCASE, GLASSHOUSE, BREAD AND PUPPET

[NO DANCE THIS WEEK] Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Festival! Celtic & Québécois Music Festivalat Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 4 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/bandwagon-summer-series#/events ~ Poor Man's Gambit, Cantrip, Cécilia

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, September 10, 2026

Cantrip at The Loft at Hermit Woods, Meredith NH ~ 7pm ET~https://www.cantrip-music.com/tour

Alela Diane with Alexa Rose at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tom DiMenna Story Songs of Summer at BNH Stage, 3 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Vance Gilbert at Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/events/an-evening-with-john-gorka/?occurrence=2026-08-29

Friday, September 11, 2026

Anonymous Coffeehouse-Skip Gorman, Dearest Dear, Erin Ash Sullivan, 7:30; Lebanon First Congregational Church on the Green in Lebanon, NH

Lady Lamb at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David Nail at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

The FauxPaws at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Chris Knight at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Community Singalong at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/events-calendar#/events

Cantrip at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/eventshttps://www.cantrip-music.com/tour

Tim Eriksen w/Peter Irvine at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-tim-eriksen-w-peter-irvine-nelson-town-hall-friday-september-11-2026/

Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13, 2026

Festival! River Jam Romp at Potash Hill, Marlboro VT ~https://riverjamromp.org/~ Internationally known (and locally grown) artists featured at the 2026 Romp include Peter Siegel and Garrett Sawyer, founding members of the Gaslight Tinkers; fiddling and songwriting master Lissa Schneckenberger; fiddler Naomi Morse; world renowned traditional singer and instrumentalist Keith Murphy; dance caller Liz Nelson; percussion and uke maven Ben Carr; folksong legends Stefan and Mary Alice Amidon; songleader and local pillar Amanda Witman; Becky Graber, former director of the Brattleboro Women’s chorus; and many other fabulous artists.

Lady Lamb at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Annual Banjo and Fiddle Contest, Boarding House Park, LowellMA ~ see website for details~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/banjo-and-fiddlehttps://lowellsummermusic.org/

Second Saturday Shape Note Sing at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-second-saturdays-3-5-3-2/2026-09-12/

Session Americana with Kris Delmhorst at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 10am to 1pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Yellowhouse Blues Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Chris Knight with Chance Stanley at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Jake Swamp and the Pine with Makayla Nelson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ two shows: 6 pmand 8:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Cantrip at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/https://www.cantrip-music.com/tour

Tim Eriksen at BAAM at the Gem, Bethel ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thegemtheater.com/upcoming/

Porch Party Mamas in the Ballroomat Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Chris Jacobs Band at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, September 13, 2026

Dance! Memorial Dance honoring Dudley Laufman at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/memorial-dance-honoring-dudley-laufman-peterborough-sunday-september-13-2026/~ David Millstone calling, sit-in band organized by Randy Miller: Vince O’Donnell, Frank Ferrell, Cammie Kaynor, Jack Perron, Kate Barnes, Stuart Kenney, Art Bryan. Much lauded caller, Dudley Laufman, died in July at the age of 95.

Cantrip at Brownington Celidh Club, Brownington CenterVT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.cantrip-music.com/tour

Michael Hahn Trio and James Graham at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Temple Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/863360949541384/

Graham Nash at Lowell Summer Music, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

The Gothard Sistersat Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Molly Tuttle at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

The Tenderbellies at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Jay Mannion at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

Tim Eriksen at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, September 14, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Trans Joy and Resilience with Jessye DeSilva and Hazel Basil at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Humbird, Alela Diane, and John Craigie at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Bluegrass Jam with Red Spruce at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Thursday, Swptember 17, 2026

“Always Sometimes” with Aaron Nadeau at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

High Horse at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Damien Jurado with St. Yuma at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Dylan Earl with Olivia Ellen Lloyd at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Cassie and Maggie at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sober Salon at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 18, 2025

Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwright with Charlie Koch and Glen Roethel at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-cosy-sheridan-sloan-wainwright-w-charlie-koch-glen-roethel-nelson-town-hall-september-18-2026/

Seth Glier and Antje Duvekot concert at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Vienna Teng at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Joe Kenneally with The Modern Fools at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Slambovian Circus of Dreams (unplugged) at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20, 2026

Festival! New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival at Loon Mountain Resort, Lincoln NH ~~ https://nhscot.org/ ~ Demonstrations, Highland Games, Piping, Highland Dancing, music with Rakish, Jordan TW Trio, Albanach, Cantrip and more.

Festival! [Sept 18-19] Vermont Food and Music Festival, West Windsor VT ~ 4pm Fiday through 9pm Saturday ET ~ https://events.humanitix.com/vt-food-and-music-festival ~ Kat Wright and Brooks Hubbard (Friday night), Hiss Golden Messenger and Shovels and Rope (Saturday)

The Song Session Songwriting Workshops: Cosy Sheridan and Sloan Wainwrightat Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://www.monadnockfolk.org/https://www.monadnockfolk.org/%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-%e2%98%bc-song-sessions-songwriting-workshop-september-19-20-2026/

Saturday, September 19, 2026

Joe Crookstonat Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.joecrookston.com/

David Francey at UU Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Sierra Hull at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Suzy Bogguss at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-event-bogguss26/

Emma’s Revolution (outdoors) at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 12 noon ET ~https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://www.emmasrevolution.com/

Charlie Chronopoulos and Joanne the Band at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/charliethebandjoannetheband

Capiol Region Blues Network Solo-Duo Competiton at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

The Clements Brothers at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Sunday, September 20, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1 ~ music by Carol Bittenson & Debby Knight

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Vienna Teng at The Iron Horse, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/calendar

Folksoul at Deb’s House Concerts, Chesham NH ~ 12:45pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~ location and details provided in ticket email.

Celtic Thunder at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Will Hoge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dwayne Haggins Band at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Will Hoge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Chris Smither at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Jensen McRae at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Monday, September 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Madison Cunningham at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, September 24, 2026

David Francey at Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Donna the Buffalo at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/

Ali McGuirk at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Reed Foehl at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Friday, September 25, 2026

California Guitar Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Tophouse at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Sarah Milonovich and Daisycutterat Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Saturday, September 26, 2026

Festival! Connecticut Folk Festival , Edgerton Park, New Haven CT ~~https://www.ctfolk.org/ ~ details TBA

Angela Hassan at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Chris Smither with Peter Mulvey at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Vanessa Collier at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Donna the Buffalo at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Madison Cunninghamat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Amy Speace in the Ballroomat The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Willis Allen Ramsey at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Hiroya Tsukamoto and California Guitar Trio at Majestic Theatre, Conway NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/

Kotoko Brass at Next Stage Arts, Putney, VT ~ 4 PM ET ~ 802-387-0102 https://www.nextstagearts.org/bandwagon-summer-series#/events

Saturday, September 26 through Sunday, September 27, 2026

Festival! Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival, Portsmouth NH ~~https://pmffest.org/ ~ JD & The Stonemasons, Tom Kastle, Sara Grey, Kieron Means & Dave MacLurg, Castlebay, Sea Dogs, London Julie, Dirty Blue Shirts

Sunday, September 27, 2926

Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/

Ellis Paul at The Farmstand 1119 Page Hill Road, Tamworth (Chocorua) NH~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Aztec Two Step at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Ordinary Elephant at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Trey Hensleyat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Charlie King Album Relase Concert Livestream ~ 7:30-9:00pm ET ~https://charlieking.org/d/10591/Charlie-King-CD-Release-Concert (buy tickets on the web in advance of concert)

Alex Radus and Stu Fuchs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Gordon Belsher andCynthia MacLeodat Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Mariposa Museum, Peterorough NH ~ 7pm ET~ https://pnh.mariposamuseum.org/main-pages/events-in-peterborough/

Monday, September 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Oliver Wood (of the Wood Brothers) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5pm and 8pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Music and Spoekn Word with Wendy Keith, Joey Clark, Willow Greene, Doug Ferrell at the Optimist Cafe, Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ call 603-593-5389 for information and reservations ~ this is a dinner and show

Wednesday, September 30, 2926

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

MaMuse at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Thursday, October 1, 2026

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ordinary Elephant at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, October 2, 2026

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Cynthis MacCleod and Gordon Belsher (from Prince Edward Island)at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Old Hat String Band at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Rj Cowdery and Hope Dunbar at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Friday, October 2 through Sunday, October 4, 2026

Festival! Django by the Sea Festival at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00 pm Friday, 7-9 Saturday, 5-7pm Sunday ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance, Town House, Peterborough NH ~

Sam Grisman Project at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Robert Ellis at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Natalie McMaster and Donnell Leahy “Four on the Floor” at Groton Hill Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Garrison Starr and Nini Camps at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Montvales at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.zenbarnvt.com/

Side Effects at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

Monday, October 5, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

New Idea Society with Terraces at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/nisterraces

Katie Pruitt at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, October 8, 2026

Cantrip at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Lost Dog Street Bamd, Candi Jenkins, Margo Cilker at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Friday, October 9, 2026

Cantrip at Old Songs Inc. Voorheesville NY ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.cantrip-music.com/tour

Bob Jordanat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Beausoleil with Michael Doucet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Stillwater with Lindsay Foote Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Lost Dog Street Bamd, Candi Jenkins, Margo Cilker at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Joshua Burnside at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, October 10, 2026

Richard Shindell at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Dave Stamey at Sagadahoc Preservation Inc. 880 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.sagadahocpreservation.org/

Corey Branan at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tom DiMenna “Songs of Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Harry Chapin”at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, October 11, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Voces8 “Lead Me Home” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Alasdair and San Miguel Fraser at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Tempple Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/863360949541384/

Monday, October 12, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Abbie Gardner atCamden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Bandits pn the Tun at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Kimaya Diggs with The Get Downs at Brewbakers, 48 Emerald Street, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/kimayadiggsthegetdown

Thursday, October 15, 2026

Jake Blount at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Tall Heights at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, October 16, 2026

Ryan Hoodat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Keller Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts https://meandthee.org/concerts/windborne/

Tom Chapin and Jen Chapin at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Abby Gardner at The UU Church,Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

The Lion Sisters at Nottingham Community Chirch, Nottingham NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.nottinghamuu.com/concerts.html

The Twelve Wild Geese at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Ellis Paul at New Moon Coffee House, UU Church, 16 Ashland Street, Haverhill MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Windborne Singers at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Fred Eaglesmith and the Velvet Frogs at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Yasmin Williams at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Sol y Canto with Doozy Jane at Brewbakers, 38 Emerald Street, Keen NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/solycantodoozyjane

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Sunday, October 18, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1 ~ music by Bruce Cobb and Annalise Papinsick

Rupert Wates with The Early Risers at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Windborne Singers at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/ https://www.windbornesingers.com/concerts

Lily Soleil at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

Monday, October 19, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Palmyra at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street , Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://stonechurchvt.com/

John Pousette-Dart at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Gaelic Storm at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Coco Montoya at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, October 23, 2026

The Strayaways at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Acoustic Alchemy at The Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Alash at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Darlingsideat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Saturday, October 24, 2026

Carsie Blanton at The Chocolate Church,804 Washington Street, Bath ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/https://chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Djékady w/ Balla Kouyaté, Mike Block + Mike Rivard at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Springtide at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

The Blind Boys of Alabama at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Laurie Berkner Haloween Concert at Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Ari Hest at Borrowed House Concerts, Plaistow NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://borrowedhouseconcerts.com/

Sunday, October 25, 2026

Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/

Carsie Blanton at Higher Ground Music, BurlingtonVT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carsieblanton.com/

Tab Benoit and Ghalia Volt at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Richard Shindell at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Jiggery Pokery at Averill House Vineyard, Brookline NH ~ 1:30-3:30pm ET ~ https://www.averillhousevineyard.com/

Monday, October 26, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Carsie Blanton at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Thursday, October 29, 2026

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Josh Ritter at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thecolonial.org/live-events

Natalie and Brittany Haas at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Laura Cantrellat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Friday, October 30 2026

Garnet Rogers with Tom Pirozzoli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

October 31, 2026

Eve Pierce at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://evepierce.com/upcoming-shows

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Dervish at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Monday, November 2, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Jason Isbell at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Spencer LaJoye at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Thursday, November 5, 2026

Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

The Chris O’Leary Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Lowest Pair at Radio Bean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Friday, November 6, 2026

John Brickleyat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Rebecca Loebe with Sarah Blacker at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Jesse Cook (flamenco)at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sarah McQuaid at BAAM at the Gem, Bethel ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://thegemtheater.com/upcoming/

Steeplechase at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, November 6 through Saturday, November 7, 2026

Festival! Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 S. Broad Street, Milford CT ~ ~ https://www.nutmegdulcimer.com/ ~ Featured: Karen Mueller - mountain dulcimer, Karen Ashbrook - hammered dulcimer, Sasha Bogdanowitsch - mountain dulcimer; workshop leaders: Shana Aisenberg ⭐ Cliff Cole ⭐ Carrie Crompton ⭐ Kayte Devlin ⭐ Sam Edelston ⭐ Rudy Gabrielson ⭐ Deborah Justice ⭐ Bernd Krause ⭐ Ellen Pratt ⭐ Carol Walker ⭐ Dwain Wilder ⭐ Beverly Woods ⭐ Nina Zanetti ⭐ and more!further details TBA

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Taasi at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Maya de Vitry at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Will Carlisle at Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Sunday, November 8, 2026

Le Vent du Nord at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ ~

Patty Keough and Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, November 9, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Open Mic Night at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Punch Brothers at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Friday, November 13, 2026

Sarah Jarosz at The Colonial Theatre, Bethlehem NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://bethlehemcolonial.org/calendar/

Susan Wernerat Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Goodnight Moonshine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Pokey LaFarge at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Sarah Jarosz at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Southern Rail at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Marty O’Reilly at Radio Bean, 8 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington VT ~ 7pm ET~ https://www.radiobean.com/

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and third Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Charlie King and Colleen Kattau “The People Have The Power” livestream ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/

Monday, November 16, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Cowboy Junkies at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Laurie MacAllister and Seth Glier at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

The John Nemeth Band at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Friday, November 20, 2026

The Mammals Duo at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow at the Me & Thee Coffeehouse, 28 Mugford Street, Marblehead MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://meandthee.org/concerts/

Seth Glier and Laurie MacAlister at Capitol Center for the Arts, BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

The Lion Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Rooster Blackspur at Venetian Soda Lounge, Burlington VT ~ ~

Saturday, November 21, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Mark Erelli and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Rod MacDonald at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ https://rodmacdonald.com/

Slambovian Circus of Dreams at Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, November 22, 2026

Fourth Sunday Shape-Note Sing at Nelson Library, Lower Level, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/event/shape-note-sing-fourth-sundays-2-4-2/2026-09-27/

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

The Bones of J. R. Jones and Kris Casperat Higher Ground, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ET ~https://www.highergroundmusic.com/

Monday, November 23, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Sunday, November 29, 2026

An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley at Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, Peterborough NH ~ doors 3:15pm show 4pm ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Monday, November 30, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 3, 2036

New England Bluegrass Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Coig at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Route 3, Columbia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie Kingat Arms Library, 60 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/

Friday, December 4, 2026

Willie Watson at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Dar Williams at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Bela Fleck at Capitol Center for the Arts, Chubb Theatre, 44 South Main Street,Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Lunasa Irish Winter Solstice Celebration atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/lunasa-irish-winter-solstice-celebration/the-colonial-theatre/

Saturday, December 5, 2026

Tracy Grammer and Jim Henryat Bass Hall, Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Kalos at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Tret Fure and Charlie Kinglivestream from The People’s Voice Cafe, New York City NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://charlieking.org/https://charlieking.org/d/10601/STREAM-Charlie-King-and-Tret-Fure-at-Peoples-Voice-Cafe

Sunday, December 6, 2026

Kalos at Brownington Ceilidh Club, Brownington Center VT ~ 2pm ET ~ https://kalosband.com/tour https://www.bandsintown.com/e/108385508

Monday, December 7, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Tuesday, December 9, 2027

Windborne Singers “Music of Midwinter” at Bombyx, 130 Pine Street, Florence MA ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ET ~ https://bombyx.live/events/windborne/

Wednesday, December 10, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, December 11, 2026

Ellis Paul at PCA Coffee House,10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

S. Carey at The Orchard Chapel, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, December 12, 2026

Dan and Claudia Zanes at BNH Stage, 16 S. Main Street, Concord NH ~ Two shows: 11am and 2pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Cindy Kallett and Grey Larsen at Mount Toby Concerts, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.kalletlarsen.com/

Livingston Taylor at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Sunday, December 13, 2026

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Tom Rush at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Monday, December 14, 2026

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 16, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, December 17, 2026

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://flyinggoose.com/events/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/event/squirrel-nut-zippers-christmas-caravan/the-colonial-theatre/

Friday, December 18, 2026

Lunasa’s Irish Solstice Celebration at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Saturday, December 19, 2026

Eve Pierceat the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~https://theparktheatre.org/

Lunasa Christmas Celebration at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Judy Collins Farewell Tour at Jonathan’s, Ogtunquit ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~https://tickets.jonathansogunquit.com/

Squirrel Nut Zippers at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Sunday, December 20, 2026

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Littleton Bluegrass Jam (second and theird Sundays of each month) at The Loading Dock, 33 Mill Street, Litttleton NH ~ 3-5pm ET~https://www.facebook.com/LittletonBluegrassJam https://www.theloadingdocknh.com/

Low Lily at Bass Hall, Monadnock Center for History and Culture, Peterborough NH ~ 4pm ET ~https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Liz Longley at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Irish Christmas in America atColonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 5pm ET~https://coloniallaconia.com/event/irish-christmas-in-america/the-colonial-theatre/~ Produced by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, this year’s show features an incredible line-up of talented artists including Cathy Jordan (vocals, bodhrán), Gráinne Hambly (Irish harp, concertina), Caoimhín Ó Fearghaíl (uilleann pipes, flute), Samantha Harvey (piano, dance) and Jack Warnock (guitar, vocals).Exceptional Irish music, song and dance combined with evocative photographic images, provide the perfect backdrop to a heartwarming celebration of the Christmas traditions of Ireland.

Monday, December 21, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 23, 2026

Dance! Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Monday, December 28, 2026

Dance! Monday Night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Open Mic at Caffe Lena, 47 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.caffelena.org/events-and-classes/list/

Wednesday, December 30, 2026

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Saturday, January 2, 2027

The Seamus Egan Project with Seamus Egan, Moira Smiley and Yann Falquet at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Wednesday, January 6, 2027

Dance!Wednesday English Country Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Saturday, January 16, 2027

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Sunday, January 17, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Friday, January 22, 2027

Billie Prine Presnts the Songs of John Prine at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelohalllondonderry.com/

Sunday, January 24, 2027

Dana Robinson at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Saturday, February 13, 2027

Aleksi Campagne at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Caitlin Canty at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Sunday, February 14, 2027

Altan at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellow’s Falls VT ~ doors 6:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/

Sunday, February 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Saturday, March 6, 2027

Reed Foehl at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Saturday, March 13, 2027

Beecharmer at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, March 21, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Saturday, April 3, 2027

Ellis Paul at Old Sloop Presents, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Bruce Molsky and Darol Anger at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Saturday, April 10, 2027

Aiofe O’Donovan with Eric and Colin Jakobsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/

Novos Caminhos at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Sunday, April 18, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Saturday, May 8, 2027

Red Skies at Burnham Hall, Lincoln VT ~ doors: 7pm Music: 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.burnhampresents.org/

Friday, May 14, 2027

Lucy Kaplanski at Roots & Wings Coffeehouse, Norwich VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Saturday, May 15, 2027

Ellis Paul at Conmmon House Concerts, 25 Village Road, Belfast ME~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ellispaul.com/calendar/

Sunday, May 16, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1

Friday, June 11, 2027

Kim Richie at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/parlorroomshows

Sunday, June 20, 2027

Dance! Third Sunday Concord English Country Dance at Gallen State Office Park, Concord NH ~ Introduction to English Dancing: 2:30pm; Dancing 3-6pm ET ~ https://nhecds.free.nf/?i=1