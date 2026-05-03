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Cosmically Curious

Cosmically Curious: Make your own rocket fuel

By Patrick McNameeKing,
John Gianforte
Published May 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
This view combines hundreds of images taken during the first several weeks after NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander arrived on an arctic plain on Mars. The landing was on May 25, 2008. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University
NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University
This view combines hundreds of images taken during the first several weeks after NASA's Phoenix Mars Lander arrived on an arctic plain on Mars. The landing was on May 25, 2008.

The discovery of water on Mars is significant in the search for microbial life, but what else might that discovery mean for space exploration?

In 2008, the Mars Phoenix lander landed on Mars at the equivalent of the Arctic Circle on Earth.

John Gianforte, Astronomy professor at the University of New Hampshire says, “After it touched down, it discovered that it landed basically on an ice skating rink just a few centimeters below the Martian soil. There was 100% pure water.”

Of course, water is important because we need it to live. If there was ever a Martian colony, it would be smart to place it in a location where we know there is some subterranean Martian ice.

Are there any other uses for water on Mars?

Water is made out of two abundant chemical elements: hydrogen and oxygen. If you send equipment ahead of time to where you plan on establishing a Martian base, then the equipment is there to help you create drinking water, as well as separating water into hydrogen and oxygen.

"Hydrogen and oxygen make it possible to make rocket fuel, so it could go a long way toward reducing the weight and complexity of a spacecraft going to Mars. You can then fabricate your own rocket fuel," says Gianforte.

It's the same thing with ice deposits in the South Pole or the moon.

“That's why everybody's trying to get back to the south pole of the moon, because there's water ice to be found there," says Gianforte. "It's not only helpful for possible microbial life, but also for future missions to Mars that are going to stay there for a while.”

If you have questions about the night sky, shoot us an email at cosmic@nhpr.org.

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Cosmically Curious Marswater
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
John Gianforte
John Gianforte is an astronomer and the director of the UNH observatory.
See stories by John Gianforte
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