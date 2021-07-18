-
Fifty years ago this month, Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Amid all the celebrations - new discoveries about space are happening all the time. Many of them…
-
Sky Crew: The Universe ExpandsSpace scientists are still celebrating the first picture ever of a black hole. The image was taken by ten telescopes on four continents working in concert…
-
Mars Lander Adds to Our Fascination With The Red PlanetIn our solar system family, Mars is Earth's next-of-kin, the next-door relative that has captivated humans for millennia. The attraction is sure to grow…
-
Representatives from NASA visited Smiths Titeflex in Laconia Thursday to emphasize the company's efforts in bringing humans to space. All the external…
-
Our Astronomy crew is back, with insight into the latest development speculating about icy plumes of water on Jupiter's moon, Europa. And, eyes on Mars:…
-
It's our Sky Guys: the hunt for 'planet nine' continues, with evidence of a huge, but unseen mass beyond Pluto. The mars rover Opportunity celebrates its…
-
We're checking in with the Sky Guys this week about the latest news about water on Mars, extrasolar planets, and this month's lunar eclipse.John Gianforte…
-
NASA celebrates twenty-five years of The Hubble Telescope and its groundbreaking glimpses into space and time. The Messenger spacecraft goes out with a…
-
It was a big year for Mars, with India getting into the game and launching its first spacecraft. Meanwhile, the European Space Agency celebrated the…