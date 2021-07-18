-
Heavy rain missed the areas of New Hampshire that needed it most, after more than a year of drought.
-
Utility and municipal officials are asking Seacoast residents to take more water conservation measures as the state’s dry spell continues.Almost all of…
-
A judge in Rockingham County has ordered one of New Hampshire's largest privately-owned water utility companies to temporarily limit how much water it…
-
Years in the Making, Southern N.H. Water Project Expands DistributionThe state's largest water distribution project hits a milestone this month. Households in Salem, Atkinson, and Hampstead will start getting water from…
-
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is sponsoring a bipartisan bill to restore tax-exempt status to water infrastructure projects, citing unexpected tax hikes in southern…
-
Lawmakers from southern New Hampshire want to give the state more control over commercial wells run by water companies. The move comes after the town of…
-
A group of Hampstead residents is suing the town’s privately-operated water utility, Hampstead Area Water Company, and its operator, Lewis Builders…
-
Deanna Anthony remembers the moment she realized there was something wrong with her water.It was June 2018, and she and her husband Dave had just moved…
-
New Hampshire is getting federal money to study the health effects of toxins near a Superfund site in Berlin and in homes and private wells statewide.The…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring the city of Manchester to alert residents when it discharges raw sewage into the Merrimack River. The…