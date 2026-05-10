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Science
Cosmically Curious

Cosmically Curious: Warp Speed Ahead!

By Patrick McNameeKing
Published May 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
www.nasa.gov

In the world of Star Trek, the crew of the Enterprise zips across the universe at speeds that defy our current understanding of reality.

While it often sounds like mere "technobabble," Nicole Gugliucci, a physics professor at Saint Anselm College, explains that there is a legitimate thread of theoretical science woven into those sci-fi scripts.

The secret lies not in how fast a ship can fly, but in how it manipulates the universe around it. To visualize this, physicists often compare spacetime to a stretchy rubber sheet or a carpet. Instead of trying to race across the fabric, a warp drive would effectively "scrunch up" the carpet in front of the bow while expanding it behind the stern. By compressing space-time ahead and stretching it out behind, the ship essentially surfs on a moving wave of space itself.

However, achieving this "warp bubble" requires a feat of engineering that remains firmly in the realm of the theoretical. To warp space in such a way, scientists would need a massive object or a specific type of "exotic matter" that possesses negative energy.

As Gugliucci points out, this is the playground of the theoretical physicist: probing the outer edges of known science to see where the math leads. While the equations allow for the existence of such a drive, the universe hasn't yet given up the secret of whether the necessary materials actually exist.

For now, the timeline for our own warp drive remains a mystery, waiting on the discovery of a state of matter that—so far—remains as elusive as the stars of the Federation.

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Cosmically Curious
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
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