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Science
Cosmically Curious

Cosmically Curious: Hydrogen & History

By Patrick McNameeKing
Published May 15, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Sara Plourde

Construction is currently underway in South Africa and Australia for the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), a massive radio telescope poised to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos. Its primary target?

Neutral hydrogen (H1).

To find it, astronomers tune their "dials" to the 21-centimeter line. To explain what the heck this actually means, we reached out to Dr. Nicole Gugliucci of Saint Anselm College.

According to Gugliucci, every element emits specific signatures. The 21cm line is the specific wavelength of light emitted by neutral hydrogen atoms.

Light travels in waves, just like the radio signals from NHPR are sent to homes and cars. A "wavelength" is simply the distance between the peaks of those waves.

While a lightbulb emits a messy mix of all visible colors, the 21cm signal acts like a laser: it is a precise, narrow frequency that radio astronomers can lock onto with extreme accuracy.

“Hydrogen being the atom that makes up most of the universe, means that we can see things that don't necessarily give off visible light, but they do give off this 21 centimeter signal,“ says Gugliucci. “So astronomers can actually map out what our galaxy looks like."
Gugliucci adds: “Since we can detect H1 from these galaxies super far away, we can learn things about the universe when it was much younger since it takes a lot of time for that light to reach us.”

The Square Kilometre Array isn't just looking at stars; it’s listening to the "hum" of the hydrogen that connects them. By mastering the 21cm line, we are finally building a complete map of the universe’s history.

If you have questions about the night sky, shoot us an email at cosmic@nhpr.org.

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Cosmically Curious
Patrick McNameeKing
Patrick McNameeKing currently hosts Weekend Edition on NHPR, where he also produces local segments.
See stories by Patrick McNameeKing
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