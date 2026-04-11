Cosmically Curious: Clever Hans and the will to believe

When we talk about the search for extraterrestrial life, the conversation usually sticks to the basics: microbes, bacteria, maybe something simple clinging to survival on a distant world. But the question that truly captures the imagination is far more complex: What if there’s intelligent life out there?

And more importantly, how would we even recognize it?

That question quickly runs into a deeper problem: defining intelligence itself.

As Nicole Gallucci, a professor of physics at Saint Anselm College, has noted, the concept is far from straightforward. In fact, it may be one of the slipperiest ideas in science.

To understand why, consider a famous early 20th-century case known as the Clever Hans effect. A horse named Hans appeared to perform arithmetic by tapping its hoof the correct number of times in response to math problems. At first glance, it seemed like a remarkable example of human-like intelligence in an animal.

But the truth was more subtle — and more revealing. Hans wasn’t doing math at all. Instead, the horse was picking up on tiny, involuntary cues from its human observer, stopping when it sensed approval. What looked like intelligence was actually a reflection of human expectation.

It’s a powerful reminder that we often project our own assumptions onto the unknown.

That same caution applies when scientists search for intelligent life beyond Earth. So far, humanity has only one example of a technologically advanced species: ourselves. Naturally, that shapes how we imagine others might behave.

Because of that limitation, researchers cast a wide net. Instead of trying to define intelligence directly, they search for evidence of technology — so-called "technosignatures."

These could take many forms: radio signals beaming across space, pulses of laser light, or other detectable signs that something, somewhere, is deliberately transmitting information.

The idea is simple, even if the execution is not. If we can find signals that clearly don’t arise from natural processes, we might finally have evidence that we’re not alone — not just in life, but in intelligence.

Until then, the search continues, guided as much by humility as by curiosity.

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