© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

A new mural honoring Ona Judge graces Portsmouth’s downtown

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published May 25, 2026 at 11:38 AM EDT
The mural of Ona Judge depicts Portsmouth's waterfront as she would have seen it in 1796, after escaping enslavement by the Washingtons.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
The mural of Ona Judge depicts Portsmouth's waterfront as she would have seen it in 1796, after escaping enslavement by the Washingtons.

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire unveiled a new mural honoring Ona Judge this weekend honoring her bravery on the 230th anniversary of her escape from slavery.

Judge was born into enslavement in the Mount Vernon estate of George and Martha Washington. She escaped one evening in 1796, as the nation’s first president and his family were having dinner. At the time, Judge had learned Martha Washington was going to give her as a gift to her eldest granddaughter, who was known to be abusive.

Judge hid on a ship traveling from Philadelphia to Portsmouth. The Black Heritage Trail says the Washingtons went to great lengths to capture her, but they never succeeded. Judge went on to marry Jack Staines and had a family, living the rest of her life as a free woman on New Hampshire’s Seacoast.

“I think this is one of the ugly truths we don’t want to acknowledge," said Manny Ramirez, the artist who created the mural. “It’s very important for us to be able to learn and become better people in general. It's not about pointing fingers; it's about learning from our past.”

For Ramirez, the mural is “a sign that Portsmouth once again is, speaking on behalf of Ona like they did back in the late 1800s, wanting to put her in a public light and making sure that justice is served on her behalf.”

“It’s not about pointing fingers," said Manny Ramirez with Positive Street Art, who painted the new mural. It’s about learning from our past.”
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
“It’s not about pointing fingers," said Manny Ramirez with Positive Street Art, who painted the new mural. "It’s about learning from our past.”
Want to learn more about Ona Judge? Start here.

Want these headlines in your inbox?

Get daily top stories from NHPR's newsroom with The Rundown. Check out all of NHPR's newsletters here.

Tags
NH News Ona Judge
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.