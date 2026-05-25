Vasant Festival in Nashua showcases the art of the Indian diaspora

Hundreds of people gathered in Nashua this weekend at the Vasant Festival to celebrate the spring season.

“Spring is the onset of new energy, new enthusiasm, new life so we want to celebrate that,” said Manoj Chourasia, president of the India Association of New Hampshire, which has put on the event every year for the past 30 years.

He said the festival is a celebration of culture.

The day kicked off with the youth singing competition. Many participants picked classical Indian songs to perform. A separate showcase was held for youth to display their musical talents from playing instruments like the piano, to group singing.

Artists, from third graders to adults, also had their work on display.

Olivia Richardson / NHPR Artwork was on display and up for competitive prizes at Nashua High School South on May 24, 2026.

Chourasia said the festival is one way of sharing the various cultures of India in one event, as people have moved to New Hampshire from all parts of that country.

“There are different cultures in the sense that they have different dance forms, they have different literatures, different languages,” Chourasia said.

Over two months of planning went into the event, with music and dance teachers from across the state working with students on songs to perform and compete with. Food and business vendors sold jewelry, shoes and clothes.

“This is a good platform where they can be associated with their culture,” Chourasia said.