New programming coming to Classical New Hampshire

Classical New Hampshire is thrilled to announce some new programs that will ignite your passion for classical music like never before! Our programming additions promise a surprising and immersive experience for every discerning ear.

New programs begin Monday, Feb. 2, 2026:

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Mondays at 8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Symphony Radio proudly brings one of the nation's top-ranking orchestras to classical music lovers nationwide. Host Jim Cunningham and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra captivate audiences with works from the standard repertoire as well as by new composers in world premiere performances.

What's New

Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m.

A two hour show of new music, and new releases, with an in-depth look at classical music.

Feminine Fusion

Thursdays at 8:00 a.m.

Feminine Fusion is a weekly 1-hour radio program that highlights the influence of women in classical music. These are the women throughout history and into the present day who create, perform, and inspire. Composer/announcer Diane Jones of WCNY-FM in Syracuse, NY is your host, and every week showcases some of these remarkable women.

Analog Masters

Sundays at 7:00 a.m.

Discover the breathtaking beauty of pre-digital classical music recordings on this weekly series. Hear the greatest recordings of the past restored to pristine clarity and sonic splendor. Familiar artists like Arturo Toscanini and Jascha Heifetz are featured alongside nearly forgotten women and people of color -- all of whom made indelible contributions to the diverse and fascinating world of classical music. Hosted by 50-year veteran broadcaster Tom Godell.

Played in Oregon

Sundays at 1:00 p.m.

Played in Oregon shines the spotlight on fantastic live music from around Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, from performances given by visiting national and international artists, to local groups including professional, semi-professional and youth ensembles. Host and producer Brandi Parisi shares a huge variety of top-notch music, including chamber and choral ensembles, large symphony orchestras, soloists, festivals, and even experimental new artists and works.

You can listen to Classical New Hampshire on air, online or through the mobile app!

New programming on Classical New Hampshire is made possible by you, our listeners! Thank you for your support of the arts and classical music here in New Hampshire.