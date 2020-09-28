 Outside Spending, Attack Ads Enter New Hampshire Governor's Race | New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside Spending, Attack Ads Enter New Hampshire Governor's Race

By 1 hour ago

Part of an ad paid for by the New Hampshire Democratic Party
Credit via YouTube

Outside spending has started to pour into the race for New Hampshire governor. It comes as Gov. Chris Sununu enjoys a large cash advantage over Democratic rival Dan Feltes.

Get local reporting about Election 2020 in your inbox - sign up for NHPR's Primarily Politics newsletter today.

Feltes entered the general election with less than a tenth of the money Sununu reported having, but the state Democratic party is aiming to give Feltes a boost by spending a million dollars on an ad that uses Sununu's own words to tie him to President Trump.

"'I'm a Trump guy, through and through,'" Sununu says in the ad, which includes the tag line, "Chris Sununu: Bringing Donald Trump's agenda to New Hampshire."

Watch the ad:

The Republican Governors Association, meanwhile, is plowing a million dollars into an ad attacking Feltes.

"At a time when we can least afford it, Feltes wants to raise taxes on our families and small businesses," the ad proclaims.

Watch the ad:

The RGA, which has spent on Sununu's behalf in all of his elections, booked $3.6 million worth of TV ad time in April. It's an open question if that group's Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Governors Association, will choose to spend in New Hampshire in 2020.

The DGA plowed millions into the 2016 governor's race, but spent nothing on ads here in 2018. 

Our journalism is never behind a paywall, but you can support NHPR's newsroom by becoming a member today.

Tags: 
NH Politics
2020 Governor's Race
2020 Elections
Chris Sununu
dan feltes
Campaign Finance
Money in Politics

Related Content

In Governor's Race, Yearslong State House Fights Frame Today's Campaign Debate

By & Sep 24, 2020
Josh Rogers, Todd Bookman

The race for governor between incumbent Republican Chris Sununu and Democrat Dan Feltes pits two candidates who have big policy differences on taxes, the economy, energy and much else.

While such differences are expected in a general election for governor, this year's race stands out because of how familiar the two candidates are with each other. 

As Washington Debates Fate Of Supreme Court, Judicial Battles Come to N.H. Campaign Trail

By & Sep 22, 2020
Manchester InkLink

The brewing political fight over President Trump’s intention to quickly fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg may be centered in Washington and the U.S. Senate. But the political implications are far broader -- including here in New Hampshire.

With Eyes On Election Day, Candidates Work To Leverage N.H. Police, Firefighter Support

By & Sep 13, 2020
Josh Rogers | NHPR

With primary results in the books, party nominees are now setting their sights on November. Candidates in races for New Hampshire governor and Congress are coming out of the gates by touting their support among unions representing firefighters and law enforcement.

NHPR’s Josh Rogers spoke with All Things Considered Host Peter Biello on Thursday, Sept. 10, to discuss the politics behind this year’s endorsement season.

What N.H. Primary Results Say Moving Into The 2020 General Election

By & Sep 9, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Tuesday's primary results brough clarity to November's general election lineup. Key races for New Hampshire governor, U.S. Senate, and the state's two congressional districts now have official nominees.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with NHPR's Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers about the results.