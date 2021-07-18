-
The Republican-led New Hampshire Senate has voted to back its own versions of House plans to overhaul the state’s campaign finance system, and to add a…
-
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Dan Feltes has raised more money than Governor Chris Sununu has over the past month. But with election day less than…
-
Outside spending has started to pour into the race for New Hampshire governor. It comes as Gov. Chris Sununu enjoys a large cash advantage over Democratic…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu has raised more money than either of his two Democratic challengers, and has more cash left in his campaign account than those two…
-
An effort to more tightly regulate how New Hampshire politicians can spend their campaign money needs closer study, according to a House panel reviewing…
-
Gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes is running ads on Facebook that claim “he isn't taking corporate PAC or LLC contributions, so the public can be sure…
-
Lawmakers are considering a bill that would tighten the rules for how candidates in New Hampshire spend their campaign funds.An investigation by NHPR last…
-
A lawmaker from Keene wants the campaign finance laws that govern state elections to apply to city and town elections as well.Under current law, rules for…
-
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is urging New Hampshire voters to push presidential candidates on their policy platforms and campaign fundraising.…
-
The New Hampshire Senate this week approved a proposal to allow political candidates to spend campaign contributions on child care costs.Supporters say…